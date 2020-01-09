UBC vigil to mourn four community members who were lost in the Tehran crash

Loading...

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Flags on campus have been lowered to half-staff and dozens of people are expected at a vigil in UBC Thursday night to remember the lost lives when a plane crashed in Iran this week, killing everyone on board.

Of the 176 deaths in Tuesday’s plane crash, 63 were Canadian.

UBC alumni Mohammad Lari and his sister Zeynab Lari were identified on Wednesday.

Both were active in the Thaqalayn Muslim Association, where a vigil is being held on Thursday evening.

“It is an opportunity for the Iranian community in Vancouver, at UBC – and in fact everyone affected by the tragedy – to come together and share thoughts and stories about the many, many loved ones who have been lost, and an opportunity offer for all of us to heal, “says organizer Parsa Shani.

Two more victims with ties to UBC were identified on Thursday.

Niloofar Razzaghi who achieved two degrees at UBC and Dr. Mehran Abtah who did a postgraduate scholarship in civil engineering.

Today, flags are dropped at UBC in memory of the dead in the tragedy of Flight 752, including four from the UBC community.

Read the new @ubcprez statement: https://t.co/gjmiEdkaPk pic.twitter.com/06WOVYgSVy

– University of British Columbia (@UBC) January 9, 2020

Shani reminds Zeynab and Mohammad Hossein that they fought for goals they were passionate about and showed up when people needed them.

“The best thing we can do to commemorate the lost lives is to embody their minds and their values,” says Shani. “Being people there means a lot. We welcome everyone who has a few minutes left. “

The Thaqalayn Muslim Association (TMA) at UBC is organizing an event to remind those who have been lost in this tragedy tonight (January 9) 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. in the AMS Nest, room 2508.

– University of British Columbia (@UBC) January 9, 2020