UAW doesn’t think a plant overhaul before May is a good idea, a return damage to a key supplier facility could put Ford, Toyota and FCA on top of the rope, Toyota says the demand is actually high higher than expected, and VW is now. building his electric vehicle ID.3. All of this and more in The Morning Shift for April 24, 2020.

1st Equipment: UAW is not ready

Now, the “May 4” should be well imprinted in everyone’s mind, since it is the approximate date that many authorities have been looking for in their calendars to resume vehicle production after the coronavirus shutdown.

Just last week, manufacturers planning to make the ball that day included Ford and Fiat Chrysler. But now, for Automotive News ’updated plant update web page, the FCA’s plants are listed for reopening“ sometime after May 3 ”while Ford – and even GM – are listed as“ without date for restart “.

Meanwhile, uncommunicated builders appear to be tired of plans for early May, and this could put pressure on The Big Three, as Bloomberg writes in its story “Toyota to Tesla Nearing Plant Reopenings, Pressing on Detroit.” To read, in part:

Toyota Motor Corp., Tesla Inc., Hyundai Motor Co. and

Volkswagen AG are among the leading manufacturers to say so

intends to resume production in the first week of May. Even if

relying on that calendar, many will not succeed at all

factories immediately, and the facilities they make restore production

they will run assembly lines at slower paces than pre

shut down.

The intentions of the non-unionized builders add to the urgency

Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler

Automobiles NV are working with United Auto workers who

weighs the need to return to business against the possibility

that reopening will spread to employees. Of the three, only Fiat

Chrysler confirms plans to gradually restart

government approval began May 4, a date the union thinks

premature.

The story continues, quoting UAW President Rory Gamble as expressing concern about a May May reshuffle:

While the UAW will not want to put its companies in one

competitive disadvantage or keeping its members from earning more

back then, the union is also opposed to the reopening of the plants

early next month after two Ford union teachers, GM and

Fiat Chrysler died of Covid-19 complications.

“We strongly encourage our companies in all sectors to do the same

a first date in May is too early and too risky for our members,

their families and their communities. “, Rory Gamble, president of the union, said in a statement Thursday.

The story of Reuters in the UAW’s use of resumes in early May also describes the thinking of Gamble’s comments, writing:

“At this time, UAW does not believe that the scientific data is conclusive that it is safe to have our members back in the workplace. We have not done enough tests to truly understand the threat our members face,” he said. Gamble.

Although the updated Automotive News website seems to imply that GM and Ford do not have a set start date, and the FCA’s plans don’t seem clear, either, Reuters mentions that the unified GM, Ford and FCA stores they all seemed to. a sort of plan in place for a fairly quick resumption. Reuters mentions what GM is, writing:

Earlier on Thursday, GM began warning front-line managers to return to work last week to train them on new safety protocols designed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as workers return to the plants.

(…)

GM will not be able to ramp up production, he said. “We think it’s smart to be limited and easy on our return,” he added, saying “there must be answers to the question.”

(GM’s chief manufacturing officer, Gerald Johnson) did not say when GM planned to restart operations. Suppliers said earlier Thursday that they expected the car to begin some May 4 production work.

Here’s what Reuters says Ford is:

Ford Motor Co. (F.N.) has considered asking some workers to return next week to prepare to resume production, a person familiar with the business said. But Ford said it has not decided a date to resume production.

And here’s the FCA, for Reuters:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) said earlier that it hoped to resume North American production on May 4th. But the company said in a statement Thursday “we will only resume operations with safe, secure and sanitized jobs to protect all of our employees.”

We’ll see if unionist businesses finish production a little later from the non-unionized workforce, or if UAW and The Big Three can reach some agreement to start limited production. That or if non-union builders push the dates. Someone is winning at this point.

2nd Equipment: Tornado damage to a key supplier could slow Ford, FCA, and Toyota even further

Coronavirus is already causing pain for manufacturers, but to add to that, a return earlier this month caused significant damage to a Borgwarner facility that provides transfer cases for Ford, Toyota and Ram trucks.

Detroit Free Press details the details:

A tornado that ripped through the roof and interior of a BorgWarner factory in Seneca, South Carolina, and killed a security guard stationed outside on April 13 left Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Toyota and Ford Motor Co. ., he wondered when operations would return to normal.

The three automakers are counting on Auburn Hills-based parts supplier for an essential vehicle part used in the best-selling Ram 1500, Toyota Tundra and Ford F-150, Super Duty trucks, Expedition, Explorer, Transit van, Lincoln Navigator and Lincoln Aviator.

(…)

The article may not seem like a big deal – what’s called a transfer case – but it’s so important that Ford warned the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that “the company’s assets” had been damaged by the huge drivetrain plant.

Those are some ridiculously high volume vehicles on that list. Ford F-150, Ram 1500, and Toyota Tundra sell in annual volumes of more than 100,000. And although some of these are two-wheeled machines that don’t need a transfer case, this is a critical part for some very important vehicles.

This feeding problem may not be so big, since builders have planted it for production, but once the plants come back up and running, a lack of transfer cases could be a significant problem.

The car and driver spoke with a BorgWarner representative, who told the auto website about the company’s plans to reconsider the possibilities. From the story:

Michelle Collins, a spokeswoman for BorgWarner, told Car and Driver that the company is “focused on developing plans as soon as possible to return the site online, which will include contingency plans in case of rebuilding efforts that are expected to take longer.” of that. Closure sustained thanks to COVID-19 ”.

3rd Equipment: How Toyota Plans to Restart Production to Meet Higher Car Demand Than Expected

Automobile News spoke with Toyota’s head of manufacturing for North American operations, and provided some insight into how Toyota – whose production has been frozen since the last week of March – plans to shoot things down. starting May 4th.

“This is more of an opening day,” warned Chris Reynolds, head of manufacturing at Toyota Motor North America. While the automobile has enough parts in hand to begin building vehicles once workers return to plants, Reynolds said Toyota will take the time “to escape the dew” with workers who no longer have a job at work. more than a month, and to implement and train workers in extensive new safety procedures that slow down assembly line correction rates and hopefully help maintain them.

He described some safety precautions that the automaker will implement at the time the car’s production moves into the next month, saying:

“I would be surprised if a car ran off a line anywhere on May 4,” Reynolds told reporters at a conference Thursday. The new procedures – including entry and exit times to avoid overcrowding, altering workspaces to allow workers to separate from each other, and putting physical barriers in place for separate workers in close proximity – “go to take some time, and let’s take the time. ”

What’s particularly interesting is that, for Reynolds, the demand for cars is actually higher than expected. Toyota apparently has a decent inventory to keep dealers for a while, but this demand is all the more reason to go back to building cars. From the story:

But the company will prioritize its ramp over products with high sales rates, including pickups, crossovers and SUVs, meaning domestic manufacturers could see a faster return to more normalized production rates than any sedan plant.

“We see that the sales rate is about 20,000 units ahead of our plan. So, it’s one of the factors that goes into our decision to try and renew it on May 4,” Reynolds said. “We see a demand in particular regions of the country that, while it was substantially outside pre-COVID levels, is more robust than we thought.”

4th Equipment: Volkswagen ID.3 is back in production

Volkswagen has somehow bet on the operation in its MEB platform, which presents more than one problem for the post-Dieselgate company. MEB will point out a number of electric vehicle models that will probably cost a bit to produce (relative to an ICE vehicle), and that probably won’t sell in particularly high volumes, even if the world hasn’t struggled economically.

VW announced some time ago that it would spend more than a billion Euros to transform its Zwickau plant in Germany into a MEB-only factory, so you can bet that VW wants to sell how many of these cars it will be able to recoup that investment. That’s why the plant’s collapse was a big operation, and probably why VW was so eager to get things back on track.

As of yesterday, production of Zwickau vehicles is underway, but at a slower pace than before, and with new safety measures for employees, as the Detroit News writes:

The company said the plan was “health ahead of production numbers” since the assembly line began after a five-week shutdown under new health rules agreed with workers’ representatives that include the carry-on. of face protection where a distance of 1.5 meters cannot. always be observed. Other measures include regular cleaning. Distance is needed in washrooms, clothes and dining room.

To restart the plan was to make 50 cars a day, about a third of previous production.

5th Equipment: Stimuli Come

In a 388-5 vote, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $ 484 billion coronavirus aid package, and sent the bill to President Trump to be signed, Bloomberg reports. The main goal is to protect small businesses, and while this package does not apply specifically to cars, it will affect the automotive industry, like so many others, so it’s worth remembering.

For Bloomberg:

Trump plans to quickly sign the bill, the fourth measure of coronavirus-related spending since early March. This law will provide funding to the Paycheck protection program for small businesses and provide additional costs for hospitals and virus testing.

Several trade groups, including the National Association of Automobile Dealers and the International Automobile Dealers Association, supported more funding for the program and sent a letter to Congress last week asking for ” act quickly ”to ensure the program has the resources it needs to help the country’s small business economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is really a very sad day,” said spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, giving a less-than-triumphant return expedition to the law one day when about 4.4 million additional workers said they had applied for unemployment benefits. last week. “Our nation is facing a deadly virus, a downtrodden economy,” and hundreds of thousands are sick. “Some died and millions worked,” Pelosi said

Bloomberg describes the contents of the invoice, writing:

The final bill includes $ 320 billion to make new loans under the wage protection program, which provides forgivable loans to small businesses that keep employees in the country for eight weeks. It sets $ 30 billion in loans for banks and credit unions with $ 10 billion to $ 50 billion in assets, and another $ 30 billion for even smaller institutions.

The measure includes $ 60 billion in loans and concessions under a separate Economic Income Benefit program, and makes bills and fees eligible for loans. In addition, there is $ 75 billion to the hospital, with a significant portion earmarked for those in rural areas, and $ 25 billion for virus tests.

Test funds include $ 18 billion for states, localities, territories and tribes to conduct COVID-19 tests, $ 1 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and $ 1.8 billion for the National Institutes of Health. Hi. As much as $ 1 billion would cover test costs for the uninsured.

Reverse: 1983: The Legendary Legend Racer Dies When The Foot Breaks At High Speed ​​And Loses Control

From Hagerty:

GERMAN CRUSHED ENDURANCE CIRCULATOR: Rolf Stommelen, associated with the fast-paced entry and frequent rival of the great Hurley Haywood known for his three Porsche victories at the 24 Hours of Daytona, was killed when the wing left his Porsche 935L at the Six Hours of Riverside in Riverside, Calif.

Neutral: How Do You See The Auto Industry Restart Currently Working?

The revival dynamics of the auto industry are complex. There are so many factors at play. There is demand for the vehicle, which is depressed at the moment. There is a stagnant supply chain, which must be remedied before any assembly plant can build vehicles. Then there are negotiators who need to come back and go.

There are a lot of moves in addition to just picking up an assembly line. Where do you see the major bottlenecks, and when do you think it will take the car industry to produce vehicles as quickly and efficiently as it was before covid?

.