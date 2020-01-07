UAE minister sees no oil shortage in the midst of tensions

Loading...

TEHRAN, Iran – The latest news about the tensions between the US and Iran after the US air strike that killed the top general of Iran (all times local):

9 o’clock

The energy minister of the United Arab Emirates says he does not see an immediate shortage of oil supplies, but that OPEC is called in if there is a problem.

“The situation is not currently a war situation,” Suhail Al-Mazrouei told reporters on Wednesday. “We all hope for deescalation. I think wisdom will prevail despite the tension. “

He spoke after an Iranian rocket attack on military bases in Iraq, used by American troops. The strike was a retribution for the US who murdered an Iranian general in Baghdad.

He said that even in earlier times of war the oil flow was maintained.

“So let’s not exaggerate what is happening. There is still no risk of seeing the Strait of Hormuz or the movement of oil,” said Al-Mazrouei, referring to the narrow waterway between the Arabian Peninsula and Iran, leaving 20% ​​of the oil in the world passes.

He spoke to reporters in Abu Dhabi at the UAE Energy Forum of the Gulf Intelligence.

Brent crude has risen to around $ 70 per barrel amid increased concerns about tensions between Iran and the United States.

7.40 a.m.

Japan says it will encourage governments to do everything in their power to help reduce tensions following an Iranian missile attack on bases in Iraq used by US forces.

The strike came in retaliation for killing an Iranian general.

Japanese main cabinet spokesman Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that his “government will coordinate with related governments to gather intelligence, while we guarantee the safety of Japanese citizens in the region.”

He added: “Japan will also urge all member countries to make their most diplomatic efforts to improve relations.”

He said Japan was on track to quickly deploy a warship to the Gulf to help Japanese ships and oil tankers pass through the area.

7:15 am

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says that all of his country’s troops and diplomatic staff are safe in Iraq after Iran has fired rockets at two military bases there.

About 300 Australian defense personnel are stationed in Iraq.

Morrison said he spoke with President Donald Trump on Tuesday about the situation between the US and Iran during a call about the forest fires that raged in Australia.

Morrison reported to reporters on Wednesday and said in reference to the killing of the Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani: “The United States has taken action to address the intelligence they claim to have received, putting their interests at risk and threatened. “

6:45 am

President Donald Trump says: “All is well!” After more than a dozen Iranian missiles were fired at two bases that housed US troops in Iraq.

Trump tweets that accident and damage assessments are going on, but adds, “So far, so good!”

He says he will make a statement about the strikes on Wednesday morning.

The Iranian state TV says the rocket attacks were retribution for killing the Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week in an American drone attack near Baghdad led to angry calls to avenge his murder.

6:05 am

The Iranian foreign minister calls Tuesday night’s ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases that house US troops “proportional self-defense measures.”

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also tweeted: “We are not striving for escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

His tweet follows the rocket attack in retaliation for the murder of the Iranian revolutionary guard Qassem Soleimani in an American drone attack in Baghdad last week.

6 a.m.

Iran has buried a top revolutionary guard general who was killed by the American air raid in Baghdad after a funeral rush at his funeral 56 and Iran in response launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases.

Officials lowered the shrouded remains of Qassem Soleimani into the ground in the southeastern town of Kerman just before 6:00 am Wednesday.

Mourning complainers in the serious place wailed.

The death of Soleimani in the air strikes has dramatically increased tensions between Tehran and Washington. Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases with US troops a few hours earlier.

5.55 am

An American official says that there were very few or no casualties from Tuesday night’s Iranian rocket attack on two Iraqi bases that host American troops.

The officer spoke on condition of anonymity prior to a briefing about the Pentagon.

The official says 15 missiles were fired. Ten fell at Ain al-Asad Air Base in the western province of Anbar in Iraq. One hit a base in Irbil in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq. Four rockets could not hit their targets.

The official says that the bases are still being searched for victims.

The Iranian state TV says the rocket attacks were retribution for the American murder of Revolutionary Guards Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week – in an American drone attack near Baghdad gave rise to angry calls to avenge his murder.

– Lolita C. Baldor

5.10 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration prohibits US pilots and airlines from flying into areas of the Iraqi, Iranian and some airspace of the Persian Gulf.

The agency warns of the “potential for miscalculation or misidentification” for civil aircraft in the midst of increased tensions between the US and Iran. The emergency flight restrictions follow on Tuesday at two Iraqi bases that house American troops.

Such restrictions are often precautionary in nature to prevent civil aircraft from being confused for those involved in an armed conflict. The FAA says the restrictions are being imposed because of “increased military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which pose an unintended risk to US civil aviation operations.”

4:30 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence has informed top democrats in Congress about the Iranian strikes on installations in Iraq with US troops.

Help to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer both confirmed that the legislators spoke to the vice-president by telephone on Tuesday.

Justin Goodman, a Schumer spokesperson, says the New York Democrat is keeping a close eye on the situation and is praying for the safety of members of the service and other staff.

Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill tweeted that the speaker returned a phone call from the vice president after he had presided over the house.

Katie Waldman, a vice-president spokeswoman, says Pence has been in constant contact with national security officials and has called for congress leadership under the direction of President Donald Trump.

3:45 pm

The Pentagon confirms that Iran has launched “more than a dozen ballistic missiles” on two targets that target US military and coalition forces in Iraq.

Defense Ministry spokesman Jonathan Hoffman says, “It is clear that these rockets were launched from Iran.”

He says the attacks “targeted at least two Iraqi military bases” at Ain Assad and Irbil.

Hoffman says the US is “working on initial assessments of combat damage.”

The Iranian state TV says the attack had taken revenge on the murder of Revolutionary Guards Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose funeral on Tuesday gave rise to furious calls to avenge his death.

