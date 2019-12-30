U.S. Welcomes 834,000 New Naturalized Citizens in Fiscal 2019, Hitting 11-Year High (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo.- In fiscal 2019, the United States welcomed 834,000 new naturalized citizens.

This is the most for 11 years, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

About 4,000 naturalization ceremonies were held across the country, including several in Wyoming.

A naturalization ceremony at Casper took place in September. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

The County of Albany held its first naturalization ceremony in 25 years in August, welcoming 22 new citizens.

45 people became naturalized citizens at a ceremony in Yellowstone in September.

In Casper, 15 new Americans were recognized during another naturalization ceremony in September.

Yasmina Dl Carmen Hand waves an American flag against her family during a naturalization ceremony at the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Courthouse on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

"I am very proud to be an American today," said Gertrude Fiel Hoffman, from the Philippines, at the ceremony.

"I love Mexico, we love to visit, but Wyoming is my home," said Maria Martinez, who was also naturalized at the Casper ceremony.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services shared this video on Monday, December 30: