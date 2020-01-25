U.S. Vice President Mike Pence meets troops at Shannon Airport

Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, gave a speech today to American soldiers who have passed Shannon Airport.

Mr. Pence greeted the military personnel after leaving his aircraft, Air Force Two, which was refueling.

Members of the U.S. Army were pictured in uniform at the airport on their way to Iraq.

In a video of the speech on his Twitter account, Pence said he was grateful that they were going overseas.

He said, “I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to get out of Air Force Two and tell you how grateful we are, each and every one of you and your families who will keep the house fires burning during this mission.

“We are proud of you, thankful for you, and I know that if your commander-in-chief stood here, he would say exactly the same thing.”

In conclusion, he said: “We would like to thank you for your service in the country, we are proud and know that you are leaving with our gratitude and the prayers of the American people.”

Great to see US troops from Texas, Pennsylvania and New York on our stay in Ireland today! Proud of yourself and thankful for your service! God bless our troops! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/t33rIXNFco

– Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 25, 2020

Mr. Pence traveled back to Italy from Italy after he and Pope Francis met at the Vatican yesterday.

The vice president, who has family ties to Co Clare, visited Ireland last September and met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins.

Main picture: Mike Pence via Twitter