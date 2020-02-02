U.S. troops in South Korea have been quarantined for the Wuhan corona virus

The U.S. military has mandated quarantine for all service members based in Korea who have visited China in the past two weeks as the Wuhan corona virus continues to spread around the world.

US forces announced on Sunday that the command would introduce a 14-day “targeted self-quarantine” for all US members who returned from mainland China to South Korea between January 19 and February 2.

According to an instruction, quarantine is required for all affected service members, “whether they are inside or outside of USFK facilities,” and “highly recommended” for military families, Department of Defense civilians, contractors, and other related personnel.

“We take all appropriate precautions to prevent the virus from spreading,” said USFK commander General Robert Abrams in a Sunday tweet. “It is important for everyone to follow the standard hygiene protocols. If you don’t feel well, have yourself examined as soon as possible.”

News of the quarantine comes when the Department of Defense plans to provide protection at four military bases for 1,000 government officials and family members who have been quarantined due to exposure to the Wuhan coronavirus.

They join the 195 Americans who fled Wuhan, China last week and are now quarantined at March Air Reserve Base, Ontario, California.

Like these evacuees, US members in quarantine in South Korea remain isolated for 14 days – the coronavirus incubation period – “regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.”

“The USFK continues to emphasize that the overall risk to USFK personnel remains low, but the quarantine measures taken have been taken as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk to the USFK population,” said a statement by the command.

The Wuhan corona virus has killed 305 people and infected more than 14,500 across Asia, according to the New York Times. There are currently 15 reported cases in South Korea.

There are nearly 28,500 U.S. service members based in South Korea under USFK.

There is still no vaccine to prevent coronavirus infection. The CDC recommends taking preventive measures daily to stay healthy, including the following:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you’ve been to China for the past 14 days and have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, CDC recommends the following: