U.S. Navy Vet says he weighed suicide in Iran prison

U.S. Navy veteran Michael White, who has been imprisoned in Iran for 10 years since July 2018, has given his family detailed detention conditions. CNN reports that he attempted suicide.

“There is another thing I didn’t tell you, mom: I didn’t know they would ever let me out, I tried to hang myself up there,” said White, who was 46 years old when he was arrested because he had allegedly criticized Iranian Supreme Leader, said in audio phone call, reportedly broadcasting from CNN as of December.

“I wanted to kill myself. I was so upset.”

White, who is a Trump supporter, says the report says impeachment impairs his chances of getting out, his mother, Joanne White, told CNN.

“Let us blame Iran where it belongs,” White said on the CNN news program, reporting that he was the first American to be detained in Iran during the Trump administration.

Michael White’s mother told CNN that her son had flogged his feet, put a gun on his head, and allegedly had to pay for his own food with money that he didn’t have in prison.

“They did everything to put pressure on me; they really did it,” said White.

“I went crazy. I mean, this place is a dump. Right now I’m in a cell that is very crowded.”

Michael White added that Iran has alleged that it is a US spy.

“I reportedly went to the appeals court on this matter and they had a wrong hearing,” he said on CNN audio. “They bring back the allegations of espionage you said earlier. I mean, what the hell are these guys doing?” They had no evidence. You invented things. ‘

