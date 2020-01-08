U.S. military debunks fraudulent texts telling people they've been selected for the project

Loading...

The American army discredits the texts informing people that they have been selected for the project. The military sent a press release Tuesday afternoon saying that people had reported that a number of fraudulent text messages were circulating across the country to inform people that they had been selected for a military project. The U.S. Army Recruitment Command has received several calls and emails regarding these fake text messages and wants to ensure that the Americans understand that these fake texts are not initiated by this command or by the U.S. military, according to the military press release. According to the military, the decision to enact a project is not made by or by the U.S. Army Recruiting Command. The Selective Service System, a separate agency outside the Department of Defense, is the organization that manages enrollment in the Selective Service. “The selective service system works as usual,” according to the selective service system’s official Facebook page. “In the event that a national emergency necessitates a project, Congress and the president should adopt an official law to authorize a project.” The project has not been in force since 1973. The army has been a force made up exclusively of volunteers since then. . Selective service registration does not enlist a person in the military. Army recruiting operations take place normally. For more information on volunteering to serve in the U.S. Army, please contact an office. local army recruitment.

