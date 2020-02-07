U.S. House gives PROact the trouble to help unions

WASHINGTON – At the end of Thursday, the House of Representatives passed the Protection of the Right to Organize Act, or PROact, in an effort to help the country’s trade unions.

“PROact will ensure that people working in this country have the freedom to form a union so they can get a fair share of the American pie,” said David Cicilline, Democrat of Rhode.

Democrats such as Cicillin currently say that only 10 percent of US employees belong to trade unions. Virginia Democrat Bobby Scott says that if that number increases, it would lead to higher wages, better benefits, and safer working conditions.

“The majority of people (are) not in trade unions and would like to be in one,” Scott said.

The bill was passed, mostly along party lines, with opposition from home republicans who said it would harm US companies.

“This law contains more than 50 harmful provisions that are bad for employees, job makers and the US economy,” said North Carolina Republican Virginia Foxx.

And Republicans such as Foxx and Tim Walberg from Michigan say that this can lead to abuse of power by trade unions.

“But with every reform we implement in federal labor law, employees must come first, not union leaders,” said Michigan Republican Tim Walberg.

Despite the promise of a presidential veto, the Democrats hope that the bill will inspire their supporters to vote in the upcoming elections. The bill now goes to the Senate, where not much traction is expected to occur.

38.907192

-77.036871

. (TagsToTranslate) news