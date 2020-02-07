U.S. Fish & Wildlife: several Wyo-raptors, birds and mammals poisoned, information sought

(Shutterstock)

CASPER, Wyo – The American Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department are looking for information about a poison case involving many animals.

According to a release sent Friday morning, the case involves the poisoning of a bald eagle, golden eagle, swainson’s hawk, 14 ravens, 17 magpies, on ecoyote and several small mammals in northwestern Fremont County.

Pets were also poisoned in the case, according to the release.

DENVER – The US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) are looking for information about the poisoning death of a bald eagle, a golden eagle, a swainson’s hawk, 14 ravens, 17 magpies, a coyote and several small ones mammals in the drainages of East Fork and Horse Creek in northwestern Fremont County, Wyoming. In addition, three dogs died from eating poison bait in the East Fork area; the dogs were rushed to a vet after they began to convulse and vomit, but eventually died of poisoning. The office of the Fremont County sheriff helps investigate these poisoning.

Investigators responded to the East Fork and Horse Creek areas in January 2018 and found numerous poisoned animals and poison bait scattered throughout the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission Spence and Moriarity Wildlife Management Area, an important wintering area for thousands of big game animals and other animals in the wild. The perpetrators of this poisoning crime may have focused on coyotes, wolves and / or grizzly bears. A search in the area revealed no dead wolves or bears.

Illegal poisoning can indiscriminately kill all wildlife or pets that feed on poison bait; it is a crime that can have tragic and far-reaching consequences that can endanger animals, pets and even people.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act protects bald and golden eagles, and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act protects eagles, hawks, ravens and magpies. Golden eagles are seen as a declining species in many areas of the United States and this recent poisoning incident will only further endanger the species.

The Service asks for help from the public and offers a monetary reward of up to $ 2,000 for information leading to the successful arrest and conviction of individuals associated with the poisoning of these and other animals in Wyoming. An additional cash reward of up to $ 5,000 is offered through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department if the information leads to a conviction. Members of the public who report information can remain anonymous.

If you have information about this or a natural poisoning in Wyoming, please contact Lander, Wyoming, Office of Law Enforcement at 307-332-7607 or [email protected], or contact the WGFD Stop Poaching Hotline at 1 -877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). You can call to report violations day and night and on public holidays. You can report violations by texting “WGFD” to TIP411 (847-411) or via the WGFD website. You can also call your local game manager.

