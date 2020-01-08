U.S. Commits to Modernizing or Eliminating Outdated Regulations to Support Autonomous Vehicles

Loading...

The US government is finally taking autonomous vehicles seriously while Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao used CES to unveil an initiative known as “Ensuring American Leadership in Automated Vehicle Technologies: Automated Vehicles 4.0”.

Although the name is not very catchy, AV 4.0 aims to correct the patchwork of laws and regulations concerning autonomous vehicles. As explained by the Department of Transport, the initiative “unifies efforts in automated vehicles in 38 federal departments, independent agencies, commissions and executive offices of the President, providing high-level advice to state and local governments, innovators and all stakeholders on the US government approach to VAs. “

This is a major change because the federal government was not very involved in the discussion. In their absence, each state created its own rules and that is why autonomous vehicle programs have been largely limited to Arizona, California and Michigan.

Read also: The United States is everywhere on the map on autonomous cars

According to the government, AV 4.0 will establish federal principles for the development and integration of automated vehicles. They will focus on three key areas, including safety and security, innovation and a consistent regulatory approach.

The 56-page document says that autonomous vehicles will give America the opportunity to transform transportation, while increasing economic growth and productivity. The government has also stressed that “if developed properly”, autonomous vehicles “have the potential to make our roads safer by reducing accidents caused by human error, including accidents involving impaired or distracted drivers “.

He added that autonomous vehicles should prioritize security, ensure confidentiality and be protected from cyber threats. While most of the discussion has focused on hacking individual vehicles, the government has mentioned a rarely mentioned cybersecurity problem – the power grid.

As the government has noted, most companies have said that their autonomous vehicles will be electric and that means they need to be charged. This could make the power grid an attractive target for bad actors, as an attack on this critical infrastructure could leave millions of Americans stranded in the future.

. @ SecElaineChao, “As you can clearly see – on @CES screens, on American roads and in our skies – exciting advancements in transportation are happening. Transportation is synonymous with #innovation today.” # CES2020 pic.twitter.com/FBd3R6we1o

– TransportationGov (@USDOT) January 8, 2020

Elsewhere, the document calls on the government to “stay technologically neutral.” This means that the public “will choose the most economical and efficient transport and mobility solutions” – not civil servants.

Perhaps the most important change is the promise to “modernize or eliminate obsolete regulations that unnecessarily hamper the development of audiovisual vehicles”. The ultimate goal is to enable autonomous vehicles to operate transparently nationally and internationally. With regard to the latter, the government “will seek rules, both at home and abroad, which are as performance-oriented and (as) non-prescriptive as possible and do not discriminate against technology, American products or services. “