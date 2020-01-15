U.S.-China agreement aims to ease lingering trade tensions

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump signed a trade deal with China on Wednesday that is expected to boost exports for American farmers and manufacturers, protect American trade secrets and ease tensions in a long-standing dispute between the world’s two largest economies .

Trump said in a White House ceremony that the deal “would fix the wrongs of the past.” He promoted the signature as a way to deliver economic justice for American workers and said, “We are marking a radical change in international trade” with the signature. .

The deal is described as “phase one” of a broader tension-based negotiation in US-China trade relations. Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in a letter to Trump that the first phase was “good for China, the United States, and the world.” The letter was read by Beijing’s chief negotiator, Deputy Prime Minister Liu He.

But the deal did not resolve many complaints – including the way the Chinese government subsidizes its businesses – expressed by the Trump administration when the trade war broke out by imposing tariffs on Chinese imports in July 2018.

Even if the deal ignores the many changes the president has asked China to do, it leaves tariffs on about $ 360 billion of Chinese imports in place, which the administration hopes will generate future concessions.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said work on the follow-up negotiations will depend on how well China fulfills the commitments it made in the initial phase.

“We need to make sure that this is implemented properly,” said Lighthizer. “This is the first such agreement of its kind and we need to make sure it works.”

The White House ceremony gave Trump an opportunity to cite progress on top economic priority the same day the House prepared to vote to send impeachments to the Senate for trial. He told Republican lawmakers present at the ceremony that he understood if they had to leave early to vote.

“They have a hoax over there. Let’s take care of it, ”said Trump.

The agreement aims to ease some US economic sanctions against China while Beijing would increase purchases of US agricultural products and other goods. Trump cited beef, pork, poultry, seafood, rice and dairy products as examples.

The deal would ease tensions in a trade dispute that has slowed global growth, hurt US manufacturers and weighed on the Chinese economy. Trump has said that easing trade tensions is essential.

“Keeping these two giant and powerful nations together in harmony is so important to the world,” said Trump. “The world is watching today.”

His Chinese counterpart said that “the world is now at a critical historic crossroads” when faced with choices about how to promote country-to-country cooperation.

“Cooperation is the only good choice,” said Liu.

US trade officials have said the deal will end China’s long-standing practice of pressuring foreign companies to transfer technology to Chinese companies as a condition of market access. Lighthizer said China has also agreed to fight patent theft and counterfeit products, which would include confiscating the machines used to make counterfeit products.

The 86-page agreement facilitates criminal prosecutions in China against those accused of stealing trade secrets. It includes provisions to prevent Chinese government officials from using administrative and regulatory procedures to uncover the trade secrets of foreign companies and allow this information to end up in the hands of Chinese competitors.

The agreement requires China to put in place procedures to “allow effective and rapid action” to dismantle websites that sell pirated products. China must also allow e-commerce sites to lose their licenses for “repeated failures to curb the sale of counterfeit or pirated products”. “

China must increase its purchases of manufactured, energy and agricultural products and services from the United States by a total of $ 200 billion this year and next. The arrangement means that China is supposed to buy $ 40 billion in US agricultural exports. This is a boon for Trump supporters in rural America, but an ambitious goal given that China has never bought more than $ 26 billion in US agricultural products in a year.

“This is an important first step,” said Jeremie Waterman, vice president of the United States Chamber of Commerce for Greater China. “It is beginning the process of resolving some of the structural concerns, but there is still a lot of work to do. The meat, at the heart of (complaints from the United States concerning China’s aggressive technological policies) has not yet been treated. Obviously, that will have to wait until phase 2. “

Critics, including Democrats in Congress, say the first phase allows China to delay serious economic changes by agreeing to buy more American exports. “From the start, China hoped to end the trade dispute with many purchases, and this strategy has worked,” said Jeff Moon, a former US diplomat and trade manager specializing in China, who is now president of China. Consulting in lunar strategies.

Most analysts believe that any meaningful resolution to the main US allegation – that Beijing is using predatory tactics in its bid to supplant US technological supremacy – could take years of controversial discussion. Skeptics say that a satisfactory resolution could be almost impossible given China’s ambitions to become the world leader in advanced technologies such as driverless cars and artificial intelligence.

The United States has abandoned plans to impose tariffs on an additional $ 160 billion of Chinese imports, and has cut existing tariffs on $ 110 billion of goods in half to 7.5%. from China.

Derek Scissors, a Chinese specialist with the American Enterprise Institute, said that the trade war had already brought an advantage to Trump, even if it had not forced Beijing to make major changes in its economic policy: the tariffs of Trump have reduces Chinese exports to the United States. and reduced America’s trade deficit with China.

So far this year, the U.S. merchandise trade deficit with China has decreased 16%, or $ 62 billion, to $ 321 billion from the previous year. The deficit will narrow further if Beijing keeps its promises to buy considerably more US imports.

Business writer AP Joe McDonald in Beijing and Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.