U or S researchers want to extend the growing season of rapeseed and soybeans paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By CKOM News Staff

January 15, 2020

The Global Institute for Food Security (GIFS) at the University of Saskatchewan has received a $ 600,000 grant from the Saskatchewan Agriculture Development Fund to look at ways to extend the growing season of canola and soybean crops.

“Farmers want to come in (rapeseed and soybeans) as quickly as possible, because the sooner they can be established, the longer the growing season, the greater the yield,” said Dr. Leon Kochian, associate director of GIFS.

“They still need a little more time in a growing season, and that is where we got involved, because there is potential by making the crop more tolerant of cold as seed. And that fits exactly in our wheelhouse of expertise here at the global Institute for Food Security. “

According to Kochian, the normal planting time for canola and soybean crops is in May, when the soil temperature is close to 10 ° C.