U. N. urges Saudi Arabia to investigate reported hacking of Jeff Bezos' phone: NPR

Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO and owner of the Washington Post, has been reportedly hacked via a WhatsApp account owned by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Updated at 10:43 a.m.CET

United Nations human rights experts condemned the reported hacking of the phone by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos via a WhatsApp account of the Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia denied hacking Bezos’ phone.

“The information we have received suggests that the Crown Prince may be involved in Mr. Bezos’ surveillance to influence, if not silence, the Washington Post’s coverage of Saudi Arabia,” the experts said in a press release that was attached to a report on the incident. Bezos is the owner of the Washington Post.

The experts – Agnes Callamard, United Nations special rapporteur on executions and extrajudicial killings, and David Kaye, United Nations special rapporteur on freedom of expression – expressed “deep concern” and called for an “immediate investigation by the United States and other relevant authorities, including an investigation into the continuous, multi-year, direct and personal involvement of the Crown Prince in the effort to target perceived opponents. “

The allegations suggest that Bezos, which owns the Washington Post, was targeted by the Saudis months before the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered. Khashoggi’s death has been linked to the Crown Prince.

The UN experts said: “The circumstances and timing of the hacking and surveillance of Bezos are also increasing support for further investigations by the United States and other relevant authorities into the allegations that the Crown Prince had ordered, instigated, or at least planned he couldn’t stop the mission that was fatally directed against Khashoggi in Istanbul. “

Saudi Arabia denied that it was a hacker and requested an investigation.

“Recent media reports suggesting the kingdom is behind hacking Jeff Bezos’ phone are absurd,” the Saudi embassy said in a tweet on Tuesday evening in the United States. We request an investigation into these claims so that we can find out all the facts. ”

The Guardian newspaper, citing anonymous sources, reported that Bezos’ cell phone was hacked in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message “that appeared to have been sent from the Saudi Crown Prince’s personal account”.

The Guardian went on to report:

“According to a person familiar with the matter, large amounts of data were filtered out of Bezos’ phone within a few hours. The Guardian doesn’t know what was taken from the phone and how it was used.”

In February 2019, Bezos accused the National Enquirer’s parent company of extortion. He said American Media Inc. had threatened to publish potentially embarrassing personal photos of him if he didn’t stop investigating how the tabloid got other private photos and text from him and his girlfriend. American media denied the allegation. The National Enquirer was then sold to James Cohen, a magazine dealer.