Tyson sells Golden Island Jerky Co. and roller shutter factory

Tyson Foods are sold in Golden Island Jerky Co. based company in California to Jack Link’s Beef Jerky, reports Talk Business & Politics. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The sale of the company results in the closure of the Rancho Cucamonga plant in California and the loss of 371 jobs, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) website.

The plant was closed on December 13, but employees will continue to receive salaries until February 10 and can apply for positions at the company that will be transferred to Jack Link’s production facility in Alpena, South Dakota.

In recent years, Tyson has been steadily expanding beyond its core activities for chicken, beef and pork in favor of snacks and alternative protein options that are growing among consumers. The move to sell its jerky activities could give the company more room to diversify its portfolio.

After divesting its 6.5% stake in Beyond Meat just before the company became public last May, the meat maker rolled out a new vegetable brand called Raised & Rooted. In addition to its own product line, Tyson’s venture arm also holds investments in mushroom-based protein producer MycoTechnology, vegetable shrimp manufacturer New Wave Foods and cell-based meat producers Memphis Meats and Future Meat Technologies.

This focus on alternatives is senses, because the market for vegetable meat is growing with an impressive clip. Sales increased by 42% between March 2016 and March 2019 to $ 888 million, according to data from Nielsen. And Euromonitor predicts that the market for vegetable meat substitutes will reach $ 2.5 billion by 2023.

Yet the meat market is not shrinking. Nielsen data showed in the period 2016 to 2019 that the sale of conventional meat increased by 1% to $ 85 billion. Jerky is actually a special bright spot within that category. Meat snacks today are one of the fastest growing categories in snacks. The sales of jerky amounted to $ 1 billion in 2017, and the market is expected to grow by 4.2% to 2022 per year, according to NOSH. Because consumers are looking for healthy options to live a busy life along the way, meat snacks have attracted fat investments.

The jerky category not only recommends these multi-million dollar investments, but also entices Big Food to take a bite and invest. Several major food companies have started investing in the jerky category, including Hershey, who bought Krave in 2015; Conagra, who owns Slim Jim’s meat snacks and Duke’s meat snacks; and General Mills, which acquired Epic Provisions in 2016.

In 2014, Tyson acquired Golden Island when it purchased Hillshire Farms, which the shaky company had purchased a year earlier. The choice to sell a product that is currently popular with consumers may be related to the dollar figure associated with demand and Jack Link’s link to remain a top jerky producer. Although financial data has not been disclosed, Tyson has probably received a substantial amount for his strategically timed sale and could clear it up for a future investment in the growing market for vegetable proteins.

The recent formwork of Tyson’s Yappah chips concept, using up-cycled chicken waste and used grains from Molson Coors, further supports the idea that the company is scrapping strategically redundant companies and consolidating its efforts behind vegetable proteins as an optimal growth opportunity.

As for Golden Island, after 22 years of operation in Southern California, the plant will no longer be associated with the Golden State. According to Talk Business & Politics, the facility is rented out and the company will leave in accordance with the agreement with the plant owner. However, the move to South Dakota will remove some of the company’s roots. This can be a smart move from Jack Link, as the California-based company has now been sold three times in six years. By taking it out of its original context, Jack Link offers the opportunity to seamlessly integrate its activities and culture into its own facilities.