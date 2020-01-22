Tyson Fury warns Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder that their undisputed collision means 'f *** all' if they don't dethrone him - The Sun

TYSON FURY has warned Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder that their undisputed collision means “f *** all” unless they dethrone the gypsy king.

The sensational shock 2015 heavyweight victory of 31-year-old Wladimir Klitschko made the 6ft 9-inch showman the biggest star in the sport.

Fury says that the undisputed fight of Wilder and Joshua means nothing until they defeat him

But his dramatic fall from grace and short retirement caused AJ to collect his old WBA, IBF and WBO belts and left the Bronze Bomber with the WBC.

A meeting between the two would decide the first undisputed champion in 20 years, when British legend Lennox Lewis last collected every available band.

But Fury – recently called a “liar” by Joshua – accurately explains how their different paths to the top leave him the king of the mountain.

Fury said: “Undisputed heavyweight champion means f *** everything, it means nothing. I am already the chief.

“When I defeated Klitschko, he was the captain, not buts, buts or maybes, when I defeated him I became the captain.

“I have done that and am the only active heavyweight who can say that he has defeated the headman in the division, the top man, not the rest.

“Wilder defeated Bermane Stiverne, on his first defense of the belt, not so well.

“Joshua defeated Charles Martin, who won his title by default and probably should never have been a world champion.

“He had the IBF title because they stripped me of it within five days of winning it and gave it to someone else.”

Fury has a point with both rivals, but AJ now has a sensational record, except for his shock loss against Andy Ruiz Jr. last June.

And undefeated Wilder’s 42-0-1 career has an incredible 41 knockouts that have brought him into the talk of the toughest puncher in history.

Anger could have lost the first years of his life with his 30-month break before he defeated his demons in 2018, and the 31-year-old insists he only has three fights before retiring.

But he believes he will be the age-defining heavyweight if Wilder or Joshua don’t win his mythical crown with a win.

He said: “I became world champion by beating a man with 26 defenses of the world title, who had remained undefeated for 11 years, in his own country and backyard.

“I am the man to beat and none of these other boys can claim to be the man of our time until they beat me. And that is not easy to do, as I have proven in the past.

“I am the man in the division to defeat, and they will never be the best of their time until they defeat the gypsy king.”

Fury and Wilder rematches on February 22 and a trilogy confrontation is expected for the summer, with AJ freezing for another year.

But the Watford hero intends to make a cheeky offer to get his heavy hands on the green and gold belt that has escaped him so far.

Josh said: “I heard they had set up a third fight by the end of the year, but we have to throw a curve ball there.

