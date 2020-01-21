Tyson Fury plans to meet with Dana White to discuss changed rules

Tyson’s anger made headlines last fall when he said he hoped to fight in an MMA fight soon, and then the boxing star spent some time Training with UFC middleweight Darren Till. But when the heavyweight champion prepares for his rematch with Deontay Wilder on February 22, Fury wants to apply a modified rule after his relay race.

Fury says he will meet Dana White

When Fury initially said he was planning an MMA fight, the comments met with skepticism from many. Primarily because there are some massive boxing fights for Fury right now. One of them is his upcoming rematch with Wilder. Another big fight for Fury would be an argument with Anthony Joshua.

Then of course there is only the fact that fury wrestling, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu etc. would have to train to prepare for an MMA fight. In other words, he would have to put his boxing career on hold and risk losing too much.

Well, more recently, Fury spoke to ESPN Radio and while discussing his ambitions for other types of fighting, the star said the following (quotes about Bloody Elbow):

“I don’t want to be involved in an MMA fight to roll the floor and all that, no. But I would fight small gloves against one of their champions,” Fury told ESPN Radio. Maybe in a cage but with boxing rules I think that would be very interesting. With UFC gloves, the small 4-ounce gloves, that would be good for me.

“After defeating Deontay Wilder next month, I will sit down with Dana (White) and we will try to collect a few numbers and see if the fight makes sense. Who is available from this site and who is willing to to be kicked in the cage by the heavyweight world champion is who I want. “

Could it happen?

So it’s not surprising to hear Fury’s comments above. Obviously, a boxing match with 4-ounce gloves, whether in a cage or not, fits his skills better. However, it is difficult to imagine that the UFC will follow this path. In contrast to ONE Championship, in which the fighters also wear MMA gloves, there are no fights in the action according to modified rules.

White is now planning to start his boxing promotion. Could something be worked out there? Could be. But it still seems unlikely.

Fury (29-0-1) prevailed against Otto Wallin in September 2019. In his first fight against wild animals in December 2018, the heavyweights fought for a tie.

