Tyson Fury is a ‘genius’ but he and Anthony Joshua will lose to Mike Tyson and the 90s champions, said Altas coach – The Scottish Sun

TYSON FURY is a “genius” heavyweight but he or Anthony Joshua will not beat the best in the 1990s – according to renowned trainer Teddy Atlas.

Atlas was a heavyweight expert, who had been Mike Tyson’s first amateur trainer and then champion who cornered Michael Moorer, Shannon Briggs and Alexander Povetkin.

Trainer Teddy Atlas praised Tyson Fury as a ‘genius’

Atlas doesn’t believe Anthony Joshua or Fury can beat the best in the 1990s

Atlas tipped Tyson, Lewis and Holyfield as favorites to defeat Fury or Joshua

And he thinks rivals Tyson Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield and Riddick Bowe will all defeat current heavyweight kings Fury and Joshua.

Atlas told SunSport: “People in the 90s were more talented. If you put Joshua against Tyson, Joshua against Lewis, Joshua against Bowe, I think you might like men in the 90s.

“Nor did I see Fury defeat those people. And again, I gave Fury all the credit in the world, he had defeated all the people in front of him.

“I give him all the rewards in the world but I don’t think he will have the same level of success against people in the 90s.”

Atlas has trained 18 world champions, including Timothy Bradley and Wilfred Benitez, who at the age of 17 became the youngest boxer to win the title.

I think Fury is a genius in his own way, as a promoter and in the ring. But I think he was at the right time for him.

Teddy Atlas at Tyson Fury

And he witnessed firsthand the transition from the heavyweight guards, when the Klitschko brothers took control during the post-Tyson, Holyfield and Lewis eras.

Only until Fury was able to depose Wladimir in 2015 was the blue ribbon division revived, with Joshua later claiming the WBA, IBF and WBO titles left by the Gypsy King from the ring.

But AJ’s shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. last June gave Atlas evidence to show that the ruling sole champion lacked quality three decades ago.

And even though unbeaten Fury regained the weight of the throne by overthrowing Deontay Wilder, the coach considered the 6ft 9 in the undefeated hitter to take advantage of the current lack of competition that was “very fitting” for his reign as champion.

Atlas said: “I apologize to my people across the pool who want me to say otherwise, but I don’t think one of them in the 90s will be beaten by Andy Ruiz.

“Listen, I will not take anything from Ruiz, no, God bless him he won the title and he got it, but I don’t see him beating those people.

“That is the older Wladimir Klistchko, it is a very one-dimensional Wilder, who cannot fight at all, but he can punch like hell, and it seems I give Fury credit, he defeats them.”

Teddy Atlas runs a boxing podcast and recently released an E-book – Atlas: From the Streets to the Ring: A Son’s Struggle to Become a Man

Atlas trains heavyweight legend Tyson as an amateur

Atlas has trained 18 world champions, including Timothy Bradley and Wilfred Benitez