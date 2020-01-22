Tyson Foods starts coalition to tackle sustainable proteins

Dive overview:

Tyson Foods has created the Coalition for Global Protein, a group that will focus on efforts to promote the future of sustainable proteins. The coalition will consist of leaders from the protein industry, academics, non-governmental organizations and financial institutions. The first meeting takes place this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The goal of the coalition is to allow groups in the food and agriculture sector to identify and implement creative solutions to sustainably feed the growing world population and to address issues such as food waste and conservation. The conversation is moderated by Lawrence Haddad, executive director of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition.

“We are introducing this coalition because we know we cannot achieve this on our own,” said Noel White, chief executive officer of Tyson Foods, in a statement. “Collective commitment and immediate action are needed to have the greatest impact on the future of sustainable food production.”

While consumers consider which products to buy in the supermarket, their decisions are increasingly influenced by problems that go beyond the food or beverage product alone. Shoppers give more weight to the role that companies play in tackling global issues such as the environment, traceability, transparency and sustainability.

Nielsen discovered that a company’s commitment to sustainability can lead to product purchases for 45% of consumers. For companies that do not take these steps, they may risk losing millions of dollars in sales to their competitors who do. In recent years, companies such as Mars, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Unilever and Walmart have announced a kind of commitment – mostly focused on where their products come from, who produces them, how they are manufactured and their impact on the environment.

But with almost all food and beverage companies responsible for a certain kind of sustainability efforts, some environmental groups criticize the impact it has on the underlying cause and whether companies are delivering on these promises. For example, a 2019 report from Greenpeace said none of the companies that had committed to reducing deforestation in their supply chain were already successful.

In forming a coalition, Tyson seeks to speed up the role it plays in addressing issues such as food waste, hunger and nature conservation, while acknowledging that it cannot be done alone. In order for the giant pork, chicken and beef processor to have a meaningful impact, Tyson says it must have input from entities outside the US business community. The Coalition for Global Protein appeals to academics, non-governmental organizations, financial institutions and other protein producers for their own expertise and opinions that may be very different from what the Arkansas-based Tyson could only bring to the table.

“We are focused on bringing together the world’s most influential, food-focused stakeholders around a common goal to build a sustainable and equitable future in global communities – at every link in the supply chain,” John Tyson, Tyson Foods Chief Sustainability Officer, said in a statement. “Stimulating transformative changes in our food system requires sector-wide cooperation and a willingness to go beyond our individual companies through strong commitments and actions.”

After several years in which individual food and beverage companies announced their own initiatives, there are early indications that at least some groups think it helps to look beyond their own walls.

The board of the North American Meat Institute, which represents 95% of the red meat processors and 70% of the turkey products, unanimously decided in July to encourage companies to share best practices on sustainability. Previous efforts aimed at cooperation in the areas of worker safety, food safety and animal welfare have led to improvements in each of these categories. And in October, soda rivals Coca-Cola, Keurig Dr Pepper and PepsiCo collaborated with the World Wildlife Fund, the Recycling Partnership, and Closed Loop Partners to increase recycling and reduce the use of new plastic in the industry.

Certainly, partnerships such as the Coalition for Global Protein do not prevent companies from continuing with their own initiatives. Tyson took note of earlier commitments made to improve land management practices on two million hectares of maize, in collaboration with the World Resources Institute to set science-based greenhouse gas reduction targets, reduce water use intensity by 12% and work with Proforest to identify deforestation risks in the company’s global supply chain.

Ultimately, it will probably require a combination of joint partnerships and individual efforts from companies to have an impact on sustainability that moves the needle. Although consumers are interested in which companies participate in sustainability, this is not always sufficient. People want to see results, and such coalitions can be the best way to do that.