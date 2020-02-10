Tyrone Carter praises Steelers ‘family’ in a series of emotional videos

To remember Tyrone Carter? He certainly remembers you.

Carter was part of the two most recent Super Bowl victories of the Steelers (2005, 2008) and recently he appeared with the following video posted on his Twitter:

Facts … @steelers I cannot thank you enough for the love with which you have blessed Me & my family. I will be a Steeler forever💯✔️💪🏿🙌🏿👑🏈❤️ # steelernation Love 1, Help 1, Learn 1 are possible🙏🏾Love you for life. pic.twitter.com/iso3iFxi46

– Tyrone Carter (@ TyroneCarter954) 10 February 2020

Carter was drafted in the fourth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Vikings, where he played for three seasons before logging in with the Jets for a year. Then the Steelers picked him up in 2004 and stayed in black and gold, making 22 starts in six seasons in the Steel City. From there, Carter played another year with the Chargers in 2010.

And while Carter’s career may not have Hall-of-Fame statistics or statistics, there is no doubt that he played a role in those winning Steelers teams – and there is even less doubt that he is incredibly grateful for the opportunity.

Throughout the video, Carter delves into the rich, winning tradition of the Steelers and talks about their “workers” approach and their sense of “family.” I flipped through his timeline a little on Twitter, and yes … he didn’t return to Minneapolis, East Rutherford or San Diego to make a similar video for the other teams for which he played during his 11-year professional career.

There was also this, a follow-up from Carter in which he absolutely hyped on the steps for Heinz Field.

Good to see that energy and passion have never disappeared:

I am so grateful and blessed that God allowed us to cross paths during my 11 years in the NFL to pass on your knowledge and experience to 💪🏿👑📚🏈🔥🦅💉✊🏿Now I am blessed to be called 2x World Champion if my favorite song is # 2, what a helluva career, i’m so blessed💪🏿🙌🏿👑📚🏈🔥🦅 pic.twitter.com/XZmNrCwHIz

– Tyrone Carter (@ TyroneCarter954) 10 February 2020

