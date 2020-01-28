Tyron Woodley confesses that he blew money during the championship season

Tyron Woodley He was a UFC welterweight for over two years, and as a result, the powerful hunter took home much larger checks. But when Woodley prepares to fight for the first time since losing the welterweight belt, the star admitted that he burned money during his reign.

The decorated wrestler secured the UFC welterweight title in July 2016 by bombing Robbie Lawler in the opening round. In the following years, Woodley improved his legacy by keeping the welterweight belt in four direct battles. In March 2019, however, Woodley’s run as a champion ended when he dropped a unilateral decision on Kamaru Usman.

Well, move forward quickly until today and Woodley is fully booked to fight Leon Edwards on March 21st in London. The 37-year-old recently appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA show, and when Woodley reported on his time as a champion, he announced the following (quotes from Bloody Elbow.com):

“I used up a lot of money, man,” said Woodley. “A lot. A lot of money. And I was – jewelry and VIP and all these experiences, all these things that went with the championship life. You really – if you come from where I come from – you never imagine so much Earning money; you can never imagine being in such a position. You work hard for it – and I didn’t get there by accident (because I opened my ass) – but nobody taught me finances.

“Everyone taught me that 1 + 1 is 2. It’s math. It’s not funding. It’s not wealth, it’s not investing, it’s not saving, it’s not tax. Basically, you have Earned money and spent it because when I was growing up we spent it when it came in. My mother’s check was already cut, it was made before she even got it, and she had to figure out what utility bills this month It was something I didn’t realize when I was a kid that it wasn’t normal. I thought everyone should do it.

“So when you started making money? I bought seven cars and two houses – and all these trips. And nobody ever raised a royal hand when we were in a restaurant; 10-15 people went to dinner. And I went to VIP clubs every other week. And I just imagined that I would make this amount of money for a very long time. And they said very quickly: “Poof!” Damn it! I do it like this: “Are you going to tell me on March 3rd that it’s different?” It’s not the same? “And it’s just a lesson we’ve learned.”

Woodley is certainly not the first, and not the last, athlete to make a lot of money after the big time, sign a new contract, etc. In addition, in the case of the UFC, many people have talked about it being one big financial difference whether you are the champion or not. So this will only motivate Woodley even more to go into battle with Edwards.

UFC London lineup

Here is the current lineup of UFC London, which will be held on March 21st in the city’s O2 Arena.

170 lbs.: Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards

£ 185: John Phillips v Dusko Todorovic

185 lbs.: Darren Stewart vs. Marvin Vettori

265 lbs.: Tom Aspinall vs. Raphael Pessoa

125 lbs.: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Molly McCann

205 lbs.: Paul Craig vs. Ryan Spann

£ 170.: Nicolas Dalby vs. Danny Roberts

£ 145: Gabriel Benitez vs. Lerone Murphy

£ 155.: Marc Diakiese vs. Stevie Ray

£ 145: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Mike Grundy

* Combat card, combat order and number of games may change.

