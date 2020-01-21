A player connected to both Celtic and The Rangers in this transfer window, it seems increasingly likely that Tyrese Campbell will stay south of the border even if he moves away from Stoke.

Overnight reports claim that the player has attracted interest from high-flying Sheffield Utd in the Premier League.

Campbell scored the winner for Stoke against West Brom on Monday-evening, but is out of contact this summer. Record Sport has maintained that both Glasgow clubs were interested in signing the striker, but the Blades were able to steal a march on every freer by paying a transfer fee for the younger one this month.

Scottish clubs have an advantage in signing young players from the south with the compensation enforced by UEFA a fraction of what an English club would have to pay to get Tyrese – even if it is impossible to reach an agreement with a club .

It would be surprising if Celtic brought another young striker to the club with Jonathan Afolabi in their ranks.