Typhoon Studios joins forces with Stadia Games and Entertainment

Google has acquired Typhoon Studios, the independent developer behind the upcoming Journey to the Savage Planet, to help create games for the streaming service Stadia.

In a blog post, Google said that Typhoon Studios will join the first studio of Stadia Games and Entertainment in Montreal. However, the developer will continue to work on the release of Journey to the Savage Planet on multiple platforms on January 28, 2020, as it is integrated into the game development team at Stadia. Future games from Typhoon Studios are exclusive to Stages.

Typhoon Studios was launched in 2017, co-founded by Reid Schneider and Alex Hutchinson. Schneider has extensive experience in developing AAA games, including as a senior producer of the original Splinter Cell and as an executive producer of Batman: Arkham Knight. Hutchinson has since been a lead designer for The Sims 2 and Spore and creative director for Assassin & Creed III and Far Cry 4.

Games & Entertainment Head Jade Raymond told GamesIndustry.biz that she was impressed by the performance of Typhoon Studios to launch Journey to the Savage Planet, the developer's debut title, in less than three years, and with a small team of only 26 people.

"They have really put together an AAA team and the goal of acquiring the team is that it will really give us a head start in making the system-defining games that everyone is waiting for," said Raymond.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but it is probably not a massive purchase. However, Typhoon Studios is Google's first investment in Stages since the video game streaming service was launched in November.

Google Stages has had a difficult start due to a number of issues that have limited the potential of the service, such as poor PC performance, latency issues, a limited start library, and a confusing user interface. The announcement of the Buddy Pass bonus, which gives away three-month subscriptions for free, showed how much it is struggling.

Joining Google to acquire assets to enhance its cloud gaming capabilities is Facebook, which recently confirmed that Spain-based PlayGiga, which is based in Spain, has purchased for $ 78 million. Facebook has not specified its plans with PlayGiga, but it seems to be preparing to take on stages and other streaming video game services.

