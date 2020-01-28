Tyler, the maker evokes racism after the first Grammies win

Tyler, the Creator may have picked up his first golden gramophone on the Grammy on Sunday night, but he juggles rather mixed feelings about the performance. The 28-year-old artist had a memorable evening at the award show and won the best rap album Igor after taking the stage for an exciting, energetic performance, and using his backstage interview as an opportunity to invoke the unfair voting process of the Recording Academy.

“I don’t like that urban word; it’s just a politically correct way to say the n-word to me.”

“I’m half and half doing it,” Tyler said about his first reaction to scoring his very first Grammy. “On the one hand, I am very grateful that what I have made in a world like this could be recognized. But it is also a bastard that when we – and I mean guys who look like me – do everything that is genre-bending , they always put it in a rap or urban category. “

The songwriter “Earfquake” continued: “I don’t like that urban word; it’s just a politically correct way to say the n-word to me. If I hear that, I’m just why can’t we be in the doll? ” Although Tyler has added that his rap nomination felt like “a reluctant compliment,” he reiterated that he is still “very grateful” for being recognized and celebrated, regardless of being “in a completely different world from what is much people here “listen to.”

Relief! Points have been made. Facts were spoken. And we are very sorry for his sincere honesty. Watch Tyler’s full backstage interview above to hear about the artists who inspired him to be different, and the impact of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death on the city of Los Angeles.