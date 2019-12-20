Tyler The creator Igor let go of the past and rose

Loading...

This article will be published as part of the Uproxx Music Critics Survey 2019. Discover the results here.

Tyler The Creator completed the hard-earned role of the cheeky rap neighborhood threat and followed in 2017 with his sixth studio album, Igor, the critically acclaimed Flower Boy. The story by Igor (ranked 3rd in the Uproxx Music Critics Poll) is the name of one of the album's best moments, "A Boy Is A Gun", a piece titled the French New Wave from 1971 Une Aventure de Billy le Kid / A girl is a weapon, written and directed by Luc Moulle. Like Igor, the film is about the dangers of lovemaking. Tyler's decision to swap the word "boy" in the song for "girl" is a direct address of ongoing public speculation about his sexuality, suggesting that the above risk exists regardless of the type of love.

Tyler opens up a darker and more authentic side of Igor – a self-produced and arranged project that explores personal development and the wild inequalities of heartache and debuted first for the rapper at number 1 on the Billboard 200. Love and acceptance of himself is realized in Tyler's case by breaking up a three-way relationship in which he plays the second violin of his lover's ex-girlfriend against the backdrop of the first-class funk that comedian Jerrod Carmichael tells. Immediately beneath the album's dominant narrative of partner love is the truth of Tyler The Creator, who first unveils and hugs without the safety blanket of chaos, toilet humor, and armed homophobia that colored his tonal youth. At this point, he gives the world an unfiltered glimpse into the gigantic artistic possibilities that have probably challenged him for his entire career. However, this potential is not related to Tyler's talent as a rapper. Despite his uniqueness in the field of hip-hop, it is his talent as a producer and arranger that makes Igor independent of the genre to sing.

"Sometimes you have to close a door to open a window." Jerrod Carmichael pinches the statement between "Running Out Of Time" and "New Magic Wand", where it indicates the breakup of Tyler's love affair and the beginning of a more violent chapter. More specifically, however, the statement is a neat summary of the musicality that Tyler gives priority to his larger-than-life personality in relation to his biggest career risk to date. Aside from thematic engagements with the concept that relates to matters of the heart, the greatest danger is for Tyler, who is in the midst of a very public artistic maturity. While he should not be confused as an innovator in the sense that he created a completely new sound or a completely new approach to production, Tyler should have a keen ear, a meticulous attention to detail and the ability to seamlessly combine influences, to create a perfect sound Sound that has always belonged to him, be it rough or dynamic.

Tyler's vision for himself is clear to Igor. From the disclaimer on the album cover art (all songs written, produced and arranged by Tyler Okonma) to the use of negative space as a substitute for lyrics to his decision to let his vocals become a lush, cinematic and often jarring production From the final mix, he especially holds on to working as a producer and being billed. Igor's musical landscape strikes a balance between floral abundance and palpable fear of chord changes, reminiscent of the dissonant and angular piano signature of Thelonious Monk, challenging the traditional song structure and the arpeggiated magic of neo-soul, 80s pop and R & B capture.

While the influences of mentor collaborators Pharrell Williams and Kanye West are evident in his catalog, Tyler completes his training from aspirative mimicry to flawless implementation of creative ideas that are directly related to their respective aesthetics without having to reheat them. "A Boy Is Gun" describes the vulnerabilities that can only be mitigated by begging for your life in a stuttering chorus that associates hard stops with the slow resistance of the Jacksonian Mirrorball Soul of the Ponderosa Twins (with "Bound ") The same song that West sampled on his 2013 album Yeezus. A rapid bass synth underscores a decryption that rages murderously in "New Magic Wand". The composition conjures up the spirit of D & # 39; Angelo's "Shit, Damn, Motherf * cker" and the otherworldly arrangements of The Neptunes.

Tyler offers a percussive allusion to party rocking breakbeat culture and soul founding bands like The J.B. & # 39; s and The Funk Brothers on "What's Good". The boyish harmonies that spice up the previous track are shown by "Gone Gone / Thank You" – a bubbly but slightly bitter-sweet breakup anthem that offers everything from dancing in the mirror to Breaking Sh * T. "Can We Be Friends?" Is the emotional and musical climax of the album, in which the question is raised on a delicate sample of "Are We Still Friends" by Al Green, which blooms from jerky blues to a Prince-inspired power ballad with high screams and a refrain , which reminds of the pleading dissolution of the R & B of the 90s.

This final demonstration of versatility is the most memorable of the release – in part because it is a four-minute folder that is also intended as a farewell shot for anyone who is skeptical of their ability to implement musical ideas at the elite level. Igor is a work that illustrates the depth of Tyler's skills behind the boards buried in previous publications, where the menacing cadences and clever machinations of his countless personalities always took precedence over sparse mixes that used little more than florid musical statements Punctuation. The second half of Igor assumes that letting go gives preference to losing control and falling in love. It is a statement about several songs in which the protagonist barely accepts the separation to save face.

Tyler's decision to let go could ultimately be the smartest of his career so far. The willingness to give up a good portion of the bombast that defined his newcomer personality has led to his best job to date.

