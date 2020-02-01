Tyler Perry inspires emerging podcaster to “build her own”

ATLANTA – When Tyler Perry talks, people listen and Sheletta Brundidge was one of those who clung to every word.

Perry told the public at the 2019 BET Awards that “while you’re fighting for a seat at the table, I’ll be down in Atlanta to build my own.” Brundidge, a producer at WCCO Radio in Minneapolis and host of the Two Haute Mamas podcast, listened.

When Perry – who received the Ultimate Icon Award that evening – spoke, Brundidge said she “felt that in my toenails,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“He said we had to build our own table. So I started the site, “she wrote in a Twitter message. “Then he said: help someone cross. So I went and grabbed a few people and brought them with me. “

It was in Atlanta, during the She Podcasts conference last October, where Brundidge learned to bring everything together.

The result is the podcast platform SHEletta Makes Me Laugh. Among the podcasts are “The Teen Whisperer”, with Minneapolis-based adviser Jason Clopton; “JET. Setting Divas,” with world travelers Jeanette, Evette and Tina; and “Mommy & Me,” what Brundidge does with her 13-year-old son, Andrew.

“We are perfect foils,” said Brundidge of her son. “But he comes up with his own subjects. By the time we have our preshow meeting, he already has 10 ideas and I choose the last two. He is a natural. “

Why did Andrew get involved?

“I watch the news every morning and see something positive about a young black man only once a week. I wanted to help put some of them in the spotlight and help them to be known for what they are doing, “he told KARE TV in Minneapolis.

Andrew was one of those positive stories in December. When a fire destroyed a building that protects the homeless in downtown Minneapolis, Andrew and brother Brandon decided to give their Christmas presents to the children who had lost the few. He gave his autographed Kyrie Irving basketball sneakers to one boy “to help inspire him and help him keep going through difficult times,” said Andrew.

Brandon donated his new UN card game. “I decided to give it away because I was so excited to play it,” he said.

If the name Brundidge sounds familiar, it is because another entertainer from Atlanta inspired the family last year. On June 4, Brundidge tweeted: “My son Daniel has #autism and does not talk. We recently caught him to the melody of the @LilNasX and @billyraycyrus. When God bless, my baby started singing the song himself. His therapists are going use in his sessions! ”

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill and who graduated from a high school in Atlanta, even called Brundidge to offer her and Daniel his support.

Brundidge and her husband, Shawn, have four children. The three youngest are all diagnosed with autism. Another podcast called “Taking Authority Over Autism” is about that and everything that comes with it. She said it “gives moms and dads the tools they need to succeed on their autistic journey.”

Brundidge launched its new platform on February 1, in honor of Black History Month.

“We’re actually going to write history in Black History Month and I’m so excited about it,” she told KARE-TV.

