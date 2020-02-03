Tyler O’Neill eager for a full-time position in the outfield of Cardinals in 2020

TORONTO – Tyler O’Neill looked down and shook his head in agreement before the question was even finished.

Does the left fielder of St. Louis feel that there is a chance of a full-time position in the outfield of his team this season?

“Yes, absolutely,” he said at the recent Baseball Canada banquet. “You know, we are all teammates, we all wear the same uniform, but ultimately we want to help the team win as much as possible.

“I believe that doors have been opened for me and I am fully able and willing to act in that role and it will be a fun year for me and so we will see what happens.”

Until now, O’Neill has difficulty keeping a daily role with the cardinals, despite his promise on the plate. Injuries and a stacked outfield in St. Louis have influenced the playing time of the 24-year-old.

Now there is opportunity for the native Burnaby, B.C., while fellow outfielders Marcell Ozuna and Jose Martinez have moved to Atlanta and Tampa Bay respectively.

“I can’t really ask for a better opportunity than what was given to me on this point,” O’Neill said.

In 60 games last season, O’Neill hit .262 with five runs and 16 RBI. His strikeout speed is a concern – he sniffed 53 times in 141 at bats or almost 38 percent of his record performances.

But there is reason to think that he can translate earlier power on the record to the big league level. In 175 innings between double-A and triple-A in 2019, O’Neill had 13 home runs with a .509 deficit percentage. The year before, he had a .693 slug percentage with triple-A with 26 homers in 238 plate performances.

His speed is also impressive, with a maximum sprint speed of 29.9 feet per second, which is in the 99th percentile in baseball, per Baseball Savant.

Stubby Clapp, the first baseball coach of Windsor’s cardinals, Ont., Said in a recent telephone interview that O’Neill can produce if he gets regular playing time.

“If he gets the chance in spring training, he just has to take care of his business there and just keep working hard and show that he is making progress in the areas he needs and only produces,” said Clapp.

The areas of progress that Clapp means are that O’Neill uses all his tools. Clapp said that when O’Neill was first taken over from the Seattle Mariners in July 2017, he did not run enough and was more worried about his strokes.

“He has worked well to figure out how to do that (with legs),” said Clapp, who managed O’Neill in triple-A in 2017 and ’18 before being promoted to MLB. “Admittedly the injuries have delayed him, but he was open to expanding his game and he was very nice.”

A few injuries landed O’Neill twice on the injured list in 2019, while another injury ended up on the seven-day injured list while in triple-A.

O’Neill got hot just after the 2019 all-star break and hit .301 in July with four home runs and 12 RBI and had a seven-streak hit at one point. But by a left wrist, he was sidelined again in early August and was prevented from having a lot of playing time when he returned in September when the cardinals prepared for a play-off run.

O’Neill said he has resorted to much more stretching and yoga in the winter to prevent injuries this season. He fell back on heavy lifting – he is known for his chiseled frame – but not too much: “I would never want to lose what my bread and butter is.”

He feels like yoga makes him looser and more agile and is hopeful that it works to get him to play every day.

“For me personally, it’s a lot easier to play this game when you play every day,” he said. “See how starting pitchers attack you, see how teams attack you in a specific series, see how they fit together differently when you meet them in two weeks. There is a lot going on in this game, it really is like an adult man’s chess game.

“I feel that I can play very well, I am very adept at what I do and I have a full year of work, I feel that I can do some damage.”