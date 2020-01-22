Tyler joseph of twenty one pilots received a gift from The White Stripes and The Meeters singer Jack white, accompanied by a sincere message.

This is not the first time that White has paid some attention to the alt-rock duo. In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, the singer praised the group.

“It’s also great that people still enjoy a band that writes songs like Vampire Weekend and Twenty One Pilots,” he says. “It’s really an excellent composition.”

“I love what they do. The first time I saw them was on Saturday Night Live. And I thought,” Oh, this is really great. Another group of two really cool songs that can do something really powerful. “I liked what they were doing, playing the piano and the bass, this guy, the singer. And it was great.”

Now White lets the group know what they think of them.

Joseph went to Twitter today to share the news that White sent him a gift in the mail.

“Jack White just sent me guitar pedals and a selection of vinyls from @thirdmanrecords,” said the post. “His grade encouraged me to stay inspired. one of the coolest things that happen to me through music. “

– tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) January 22, 2020

Third Man Records then responded to the singer with a red-hearted emoji.

❤️

– Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) January 22, 2020

Twenty-one frontman pilots Tyler Joseph and his wife Jenna continue to invite fans into their world as they prepare for the birth of their first child. After a glance at the nursery and a hilarious exchange concerning the names inspired by the group, Jenna gives La Clique another update on their little girl.

Jenna captured her growing baby throughout her pregnancy, sharing some of the images on social media. While the couple announced for the first time that they expected in September, followed shortly after the revelation of sex, they had not given much time for the arrival of their baby Bandito.

Earlier this month, the expectant mother shared a photo with a caption revealing that around their daughter is expected in about a month.

“8 months 2020, let’s make Ty a dad,” she writes.

Check out the post here.

What do you think of Jack White’s gift from Tyler Joseph? Ring in the comments below!

