Tyler Joseph asks twenty-one pilot fans to create the likeness of his baby

While Tyler Joseph engages in rough mixes and receives epic gifts, the twenty one pilots frontman also eagerly awaits the birth of his first child.

A little less than a month ago, his wife Jenna Joseph shared that she will last about 8 months, which means that she could now expire every day. In preparation for his daughter’s arrival, Tyler asked fans to help him imagine what the future baby Bandito will look like.

After a peek into the nursery and a hilarious exchange about band-inspired names, Tyler now goes to social media to ask fans to get started in Photoshop.

“To my fellow professional photo editors: while my wife and I are waiting for our first child, I would like your help to show us what to expect while we still expect,” Tyler writes, referring to a long-running joke about his photo editing company. “I need some tasteful creations, including half of my facial features and half of Jenna. I can’t wait to fall in love.”

to my fellow professional photo editors:

As my wife and I wait for our first child, I would like your help to show us what to expect while we still expect.

I need a number of tasteful creations, including half of my facial features and half of jennas.

can’t wait to fall in love.

– tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) 4 February 2020

TOP drummer Josh Dun was one of the first to participate, sharing his photo with: “According to my thoughtful science, this is what I expected from you. Expect something like this.”

according to my thoughtful science, this is what i expected from you. expect something like

– josh dun (@joshuadun) 4 February 2020

Fans followed quickly and Tyler re-placed some of his favorites.

“My heart”, he writes next to the first shared image.

my heart

– tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) 4 February 2020

“She seems so approachable,” he says from another. “And so friendly. and so … she is my whole world. “

she seems so approachable. and so nice. and so … she is my whole world.

– tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) 4 February 2020

“I can’t wait to meet this cute little girl,” says Tyler about another creation.

I can't wait to meet this cute little girl

– tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) 4 February 2020

“Maybe it’s because she’s my kid, but I just think she’s the cutest girl in the world,” he says.

maybe it's because she's my kid, but I just think she's the cutest girl in the world.

– tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) 4 February 2020

“Awwwwwwww Josh look!” Tyler says with a final message. “My two worlds. Yo, does anyone have contact for a modeling agency for babies? This girl needs representation. “

awwwwwwww josh look! my two worlds. yes, does someone have contact for a modeling agency for babies? this girl needs representation.

– tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) 4 February 2020

The frontman ends his reposting party by thanking fans for participating and writing: “Thanks guys. I think I’m ready now. “

thanks guys.

I think I’m done now.

– tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) 4 February 2020

More about Jenna and Tyler Joseph

In September Tyler brought his wife Jenna, whom he married in March 2015, to the stage during the set in Lollapalooza Berlin. With her by his side, he announced that the couple is expecting their first baby.

“I know I said I’m bringing a few people on stage, and that’s right,” Tyler shared with the audience when his wife Jenna showed her baby bump.

A few days later, the couple revealed the gender of their baby with a healthy Instagram message. “We are pregnant! we have a girl! Tyler likes to take more photos with her than I do, “Jenna told me with a selfie of her baby bump and the grinning face of Tyler.

In December twenty-one pilot played a handful of holiday shows. They spoke with KROQ to discuss the possibility of getting off with future albums and Tyler’s expectation of becoming a father.

“I’m nervous,” he shares. “My wife is pregnant, but I am so excited.” My father is just looking forward to seeing me now as the father.

Dun also agreed to his role in the new baby’s life. “I’m happy to be Uncle Josh,” he says. “I will give my input, but I am not ready to ruin a child.”

Shortly thereafter, Tyler offered fans a new perspective on Dad’s life. He went to Instagram to share a collection of images of Jenna sitting in their baby room with the title “sound check.”

Jenna recorded her growing baby bump during her pregnancy and shared some images on social media. Although the couple first announced their expectation in September, shortly thereafter followed by the gender statement, they had not given much time for the arrival of their baby Bandito.

Last month the expectant mother shared a photo with a caption that shows that their daughter should appear in about a month.

“On 8 m 2020 we will make Ty a daddy”, she writes.

twenty-one pilots will play a handful of festivals this year, starting with Cincinnati’s Bunbury in June. View their full list of upcoming shows here.

My Chemical Romance – “Welcome To The Black Parade”