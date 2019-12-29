Tyler Huntley and Zack Moss are confident that Utah Utes can recover at Alamo Bowl

Loading...

SAN ANTONIO – Although the Alamo Bowl has been quite hospitable, Utah, in 11th place, was a victory away from going to the Rose Bowl or even the University American football playoff. A 37-15 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game led to an obvious change in fate.

Getting so close to being on the big stage, Utah Field Marshal Tyler Huntley acknowledged, was painful.

"I think our boys have done a very good job of making sure we are focused on this game." Because this is the one that really matters to us right now. ” – Utah runner Zack Moss

“We were a little sad, you know, very sad. But now we have another great chance to win another game, "Huntley said." So (we went out) and we prepared the last few days as we have been doing, preparing for this game and fine-tuning the mistakes we made in that game. "

Senior runner Zack Moss is also confident that the Utes can recover against Texas and end the season on a high note. He referred to the loss of Oregon as a "little hiccup" on his way.

"I think our boys have done a very good job in the last two weeks of being here, being back in Salt Lake, preparing for this game and overcoming it," Moss said. "We can't stop in a game like that because you can't move forward, and that's in life."

Utah Utes runner Zack Moss (2) beats Oregon Ducks cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. during the Pac-12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Friday, December 6 of 2019.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News

The Utah offensive faces a Texas squad that has had problems this season. The Longhorns are 108th nationwide in total defense, awarding 446.3 yards per game. Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando was fired after the team went 7-5 in the regular season. As such, the Utes can be thrown a curved ball or two with interim defensive coordinator Craig Naivar calling Texas.

Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig said the Utes are preparing for other possibilities. However, he knows that not much can change in three weeks.

"I do not expect wholesale changes, but all the statistical data that we have accumulated in terms of breaking down the film is practically useless with a new person calling the defenses," Ludwig said. “But you must have a starting point to get out of what you see on the tape. We are very confident in our preparation so far and that should put us in an excellent position to adapt on the fly, which will be an absolute necessity in this soccer game. "

Utah education also includes a lesson learned in the Oregon game. Huntley said it's something the Utes have thought about since the other way around.

"We just learned that we should take every play as if it were the last one," he explained. "We have to fine tune many things in the last three weeks, we have improved as a team."

Huntley added that the Utes "are eager for this game." As a senior, the honoree of the first team of all conferences is determined to leave with a victory.

“These last days have become a bit difficult. I began to realize that it will be the last days in which I will see my children every day in a certain sense, "Huntley said." But it feels good to know that I gave everything about everything that happened and it will feel even better when we get this victory".

2019 Alamo Bowl

No. 11 Utah (11-2) against Texas (7-5)

Alamodome, San Antonio

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. (MOUNTAIN)

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700AM