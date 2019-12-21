Tyler Herro eats chicken Alfredo before the games because he is a teenager

Loading...

Despite all the chatter about the 2019 NBA draft class fights this season, Tyler Herro did pretty well as a member of the Miami Heat. The former University of Kentucky sniper is a reliable member of the Heat Rotation. He averages 13.9 points per game and 37.8 percent of his attempts out of three. There was some growing pain, but given his 28 games in the NBA, he looks like someone with a long career ahead of him.

If he stayed with it, Herro would probably be interested in changing his diet a little. Of course, as a teenager, all teenagers believe that they are able to eat whatever they want and never experience the consequences. As we learned in an interview with GQ's Clay Skipper, Herro, who is 19 years old, supports this theory.

Herro was asked about his pre-game meal, which contains a frightening amount of carbohydrates. In fact, the team's nutritionist would like it to change things a little.

Well, I don't know if you can say "DiFilippo" using my last name, but I'm extremely Italian and the thought that someone will consume steak and chicken Alfredo before doing something that doesn't sleep very long or is sitting on the couch completely puzzling for a few hours. This is especially true for physical activities that are just as strenuous as playing in an NBA game.

This will surely change as Herro grows a little older and his body needs more efficient fuel sources, but right now he's a teenager who makes several million dollars a year. As such, he should get carbs and steak and truckloads of carbs down as long as he can.