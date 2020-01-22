Butch was trending because of clickbait items. Photo credit: MTV

Catelynn Baltierra told a story about her father-in-law yesterday that caused confusion among some fans. The article, which seems to suggest that something is seriously wrong with Butch, had worried people about his health and general well-being.

The article refers to an interview with Catelynn in which she talks about how much she sees Butch, Tyler’s father.

She reveals that she and Tyler have no close relationship with Butch. She continues that they text each other now and then, but that he apparently has his own life. Catelynn adds that she doesn’t know if he’s sober or not.

Catelynn is said to have told the website that Tyler agrees that he doesn’t see his father that often.

“Tyler agrees. Sometimes it’s good not to be involved,” she added, “if that makes sense.”

But because so many of her adolescent mother-mates wrote the story that heartbreaking news came to light, many viewers thought he might have been injured or might have died. Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline were some of the teen mom stars who told the story.

Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout’s husband Taylor McKinney shared the same story on their respective Twitter profiles.

In the last season of Teen Mom OG, Butch admitted that he had a relapse, but was determined to remain sober. During the Teen Mom OG reunion, Butch happily admitted that he had managed to stay sober so far. Tyler revealed that he was proud of his father, but also wondered how long he would stay clean.

Tyler’s relationship with his father could be an issue in the upcoming season of the show, as he has not yet seen his granddaughter Vaeda, according to Catelynn. He also has no relationship with Nova, his own granddaughter, who has just turned 5.

Teen Mom OG is currently on a break.