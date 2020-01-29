Fuzz – the trio of Ty Segall, Charles Moothart and Chad Ubovich – will begin their first North American tour in five years in May.
The race will begin on May 27 at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco and will cross the United States and Canada for the next month, with a special three-night race at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles from June 5 to 7. Fuzz will complete the trek on June 28 at the Mr. Small’s Theater in Pittsburgh.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale January 31 at 10:00 a.m. CST. According to a press release, additional Fuzz news will be announced in the coming weeks.
Segall and Moothart founded Fuzz in 2012 and released their eponymous debut album the following year. Ubovich finally replaced the original bass player Roland Cosio, and in 2015 the group released their second LP, II. With their two albums, Fuzz released a handful of seven inches and EPs, including a live record in 2013 and covers of “21st Century Schizoid Man” by King Crimson and “Till the End of the Day” by Kinks. “
Between Fuzz recordings, Segall typically remained busy with his own music, releasing four albums between 2016 and 2019. His latest album, First taste, arrived last year.
Fuzz tour dates
May 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
May 29 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
May 30 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater
May 31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
June 2 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
June 3 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Felton Music Hall
June 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
June 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
June 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
June 18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
June 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
June 20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
June 21 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
June 22 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
June 24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
June 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
June 26 – Baltimore, MD @ OttoBar
June 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
June 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theater