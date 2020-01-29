Fuzz – the trio of Ty Segall, Charles Moothart and Chad Ubovich – will begin their first North American tour in five years in May.

The race will begin on May 27 at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco and will cross the United States and Canada for the next month, with a special three-night race at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles from June 5 to 7. Fuzz will complete the trek on June 28 at the Mr. Small’s Theater in Pittsburgh.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale January 31 at 10:00 a.m. CST. According to a press release, additional Fuzz news will be announced in the coming weeks.

Segall and Moothart founded Fuzz in 2012 and released their eponymous debut album the following year. Ubovich finally replaced the original bass player Roland Cosio, and in 2015 the group released their second LP, II. With their two albums, Fuzz released a handful of seven inches and EPs, including a live record in 2013 and covers of “21st Century Schizoid Man” by King Crimson and “Till the End of the Day” by Kinks. “

Between Fuzz recordings, Segall typically remained busy with his own music, releasing four albums between 2016 and 2019. His latest album, First taste, arrived last year.

Fuzz tour dates

May 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

May 29 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

May 30 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater

May 31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

June 2 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

June 3 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Felton Music Hall

June 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

June 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

June 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

June 18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

June 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

June 20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

June 21 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

June 22 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

June 24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

June 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

June 26 – Baltimore, MD @ OttoBar

June 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

June 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theater