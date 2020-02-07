Ty Montgomery and his mother bring the audience to tears during a charity show

I don’t cry, you are!

There was no dry eyes in the house on Thursday during the Voice for the Voiceless concert when New York Jets player Ty Montgomery and his mother, Lisa – who raised 17 young boys – came on stage to share their story.

During the event, which raised money for You Gotta Believe, a charity that helps adoptive parents for pre-teens, teenagers, and adults before they get older from the foster care system, Tony-nominated Anika Larsen and the Broadway Boys came out to sing Ty and Lisa’s favorite song, “Your Love is My Love” by Whitney Houston.

Lisa enthusiastically joined in, encouraged the audience to clap, and tried to persuade Ty to make a few words growl, but he refused before loosening at the end.

The waterworks did not stop there.

Ta’Nika Gibson, currently appearing in Broadway’s “Ain’t To Proud,” revealed that she was born a state department, was raised in an abusive family, and was eventually adopted at the age of 23.

“The Connors” actress Laurie Metcalf also told the audience the story of how her family adopted a 6-year-old boy named Donovan in 2006.

Andrea Martin, Kelli O’Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Santino Fontana also performed at the Town Hall event, set up by the unstoppable Broadway maven Seth Rudetsky and his husband James Wesley.

In the meantime, Ty Montgomery is about to become a free agent on March 18 after a limited role with the Jets last season.

