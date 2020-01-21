A mother has slammed gas stations as “sexist” because she says the huge pumps “designed for men” hurt her small hands.

Melanie Morgan, from South West London, went to social media to accuse garages of “everyday sexism,” because of the size of the pumps, she has to ask her partner to fill their van.

5

Melanie Morgan is in serious pain when she fills her Ford Tourneo independence at the pumps. Credit: Twitter / Kennedy News

5

The private teacher accuses garages of ‘everyday sexism’ because of the size of the pump handles Credit: Kennedy News and Media

It has become such a problem for the 31-year-old private teacher that she plans to purchase an electric car to prevent them from re-fueling at the pump.

The mother of two said: “I have fairly small hands. I am short, I am 5ft 3, so I am generally quite small, but I suppose there are not many men who have the same sized hands as me.

“When I was younger, I remember thinking ‘ooh this is hard’, but it’s also something you’ve never done before.”

But as an adult, Melanie realized that most people might not find filling the car as painful as they do.

She said, “I suppose there is some reason that it must be the width that it is at that point and you must, of course, hold it well, but I think it is a classic overlooked problem.

“Nobody complains about it and those who tend to design such things, I assume, are typically male engineers.

Melanie’s partner Jared has been filling the van since October to help her avoid unnecessary pain.

Melanie revealed her problem with a small hand to the 35-year-old teacher partner Jared, who initially laughed at it.

She said, “I would come back to the van after I got out and was full, and when I got back in, I stretched out my hand, like when you’ve written a lot, and I was like,” Oh, that really hurts. “

“I told my partner this and he laughed it a bit and I said,” No, it really hurts, you have to grab it really hard if you have smaller hands. “

“When I said [this], he said:” Oh dear, you’re not kidding, this is actually a problem. “

Melanie said that she is not sure if discomfort when refueling gasoline tanks is a widespread problem, but claims that she is looking for an electric vehicle to prevent the problem in the future.

For the London mother, the task is not a big problem, since she can still lift the handle, but she is worried about the people who are weaker and smaller than they are.

“Nobody likes refueling the car, I think that’s the future of electric vehicles.

“In the next five to ten years I am considering buying an electric car – once I get one, that’s no problem at all.

“We live in London, so the more we can do to reduce emissions, the better.”

5

Melanie is forced to ask her partner to complete the vanCredit: Twitter / Kennedy News

5

Credit: Kennedy News and Media

Melanie tweeted her disgust at the size of the handles

5

Melanie said she wasn’t sure if the discomfort was a widespread problem. Credit: Kennedy News and Media

