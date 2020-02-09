Two US soldiers killed in Afghanistan on Saturday were identified

By Ryan Browne and Barbara Starr, CNN

(CNN) – An attack on a joint US-Afghan operation in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan killed two US soldiers and injured six more on Saturday, the US military said in a statement.

The Department of Defense identified the two soldiers who died from the wounds sustained during the fighting on Sunday as Sgt.Javier Jaguar Gutierrez (28) from San Antonio, Texas, and Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28 Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Both men were assigned to the 3rd Battalion of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

The military announced that the incident was under investigation and wounded military personnel were receiving medical treatment at a U.S. facility.

Recent reports suggest that a person in Afghan uniform with a machine gun has opened fire on the United States and Afghan forces in the center of Sherzad District, said Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.

“We are still collecting information and the cause or motive for the attack is currently unknown. The incident is under investigation,” said Leggett, the statement said.

The U.S. military has not determined whether the attack was an Afghan soldier or someone in military uniform, a U.S. official told CNN.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement released on Sunday that an Afghan soldier was also killed in the attack on the joint US-Afghan operation. The US military has not confirmed the Afghan death.

“As a result, a courageous ANA member was unfortunately killed and three courageous members injured. Two courageous Resolute support members were killed and six courageous members were injured,” the Afghan Defense Ministry said.

The ministry added that attacks like this “have no negative impact on friendship and the spirit of cooperation and between the ANDSF and the US Armed Forces. We will continue to fight terrorism together.”

The 7th Special Forces group commander, John W. Sannes, said on Sunday in a statement that Gutierrez “was a warrior who stands for selfless service and commitment to the mission, both values ​​that we embody.”

“Our priority now is to take care of his family and teammates. We will provide the best possible care in these difficult times,” he added.

There are currently between 12,000 and 13,000 U.S. soldiers deployed in Afghanistan to combat terrorist groups and support local forces in the country.

The Trump administration is considering further substantial troop reductions in Afghanistan, despite a record number of attacks by the Taliban and other anti-government groups in Afghanistan last year.

