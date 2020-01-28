Two teens face charges after imitating viral videos

Two students from Whitman-Hanson Regional High School face criminal charges after reproducing a viral video trend that caused several electrical outlets to burn inside the school last week, said Superintendent Jeffrey Szymaniak and Hanson police chief Michael Miksch. A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were charged with attempting to fire a public building and maliciously destroy property. Students will receive a subpoena at a juvenile court at a later date and will be subject to the school district’s code of student policy, officials said. Because the students are minors, their identities will not be released, the police said. Hanson police were called to the school on Thursday for a report by two students who damaged eight electrical outlets. School officials said some electrical outlets were damaged and appeared to have a short circuit, and it was then determined that the damaged outlets were the result of a viral video trend on the popular TikTok video app, said school officials. “It is not just a harmless prank that children make,” said Miksch. “Causing a shorted outlet this way can cause serious injury and potentially start a fire. Not to mention the damage it can do to a building’s electrical system, as well as hundreds or thousands of dollars We are taking this. ”Similar incidents occurred throughout the state last week and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey issued a warning warning the general public.

