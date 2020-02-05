Two teenagers in London accused of theft in parking lots: police

Police headquarters in London on Dundas Street. (File photo)

Two 18-year-old London men are confronted with armed robbery and assault-related attacks after two people have been robbed in a parking lot on the south side, the London police say.

Police say the raid took place on Sunday at a parking lot on Southdale Road, where two men had agreed to meet a man and a woman.

Once in the parking lot, the two men entered the backseat of a car and threatened the man and the woman with a gun covered with a cloth, and robbed the victims.

Police say the male victim also suffered minor injuries after being hit with an extensible baton.

Two people who witnessed the robbery intervened and contacted the police.

Police say the two men were arrested and officers seized a replica gun.

An 18-year-old man is accused of armed robbery and carrying and aiming a gun, among other things.

A second 18-year-old man is accused of armed robbery, assault with a weapon, and disaster under $ 5,000.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday in connection with the charges.