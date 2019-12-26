Two tall peaks, but what current stars make the cut? – The reporter

Loading...

This decade of 49ers football came to the race for the 2011-13 championship, and now the 49ers have rediscovered that way to secure a spot in the playoffs this season.

Among those fighters of the Lombardi Trophy were too many losses, rapid training changes, an Australian rookie experiment (now Jarryd Hayne) and a national anthem controversy.

The change this season began with an 8-0 race, sweeping the coals of 2014-18.

So, 10 years, five coaches? Really? Yes, they went from Mike "I Want Winners" Singletary to Jim "Who got it better than us?" Harbaugh Then came unique cameos from Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly. Now, the third season of Kyle Shanahan has been worth it with a spot in the playoffs.

The quarterbacks, not the coaches, lead to the 49ers fan base, of course. Our team of the entire decade, however, must expand beyond that, so let's do it:

QB

Colin Kaepernick (2011-16)

(Jim Gensheimer / Bay Area News Group)

He broke into the scene in mid-2012, brought a double threat skill with his zone reading careers, led the team to a couple of NFC championships and almost made a comeback to the Super Bowl. After that, he became the 49th most polarizing of all time while kneeling during the national anthem to protest social inequality and police misconduct.

Support for: Jimmy Garoppolo (2017-19)

RB

Frank Gore (2005-14)

Gore sadly left as the best runner of all time of the 49ers and has continued to rise to number 3 on the all-time list in the NFL. He personifies everything you want in a soccer player. He brought a fierce attitude, a style of sacrifice, an amazing vision and maximum pass protection.

Support for: Carlos Hyde (2014-17)

full board

Kyle Juszczyk (2017-19)

He arrived with the richest contract for a fullback and has produced perennial Pro Bowl seasons, not only as a main blocker but also as a stealth catcher.

Support for: Bruce Miller (2011-15)

WRs

Anquan Boldin (2013-15), Michael Crabtree (2009-14)

Boldin produced consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and brought a physical and professional approach. He didn't make a Pro Bowl, but he won the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award in his senior year.

Crabtree's legacy, the selection of draft number 10 in 2009, is not defined by its 347 captures, but by those that escaped.

He was the target of Colin Kaepernick's last three passes in his failed Super Bowl comeback, and a faded pass to Crabtree resulted in an interception in the final zone in the 2013 NFC Championship loss of the Seattle team.

(José Carlos Fajardo / Bay Area News Group)

Backups: Marquesa Goodwin (2017-19), Torrey Smith (2015-16)

TEA

Vernon Davis (2006-15)

Davis completed his 10-year term with a fantastic production (No. 5, 49ers all-time receptions) and in the clutch (see: "Vernon Post" in playoffs vs. Saints). All of that is, for now, enough to stop All-Decade challenger George Kittle, who added more yards than any other tight end in NFL history in his initial three seasons.

Support for: Kittle (2017-19)

Left tackle

Joe Staley (2007-19)

The 49ers are fortunate to have enjoyed such a long career of their protector and captain of the blind side. He led with his professionalism, athletics and sustainability, even if the fibula and finger surgeries left him in half this season.

Support for: Zane Beadles (2016-17)

Left guard

Mike Iupati (2010-14)

(Jim Gensheimer / Bay Area News Group)

Selected in the first round of 2010 (No. 17 overall), he won the Pro Bowl in his last three seasons with the 49ers before defeating against NFC rivals West Arizona (2015-18) and Seattle (2019).

Support for: Laken Tomlinson (2017-19)

Center

Jonathan Goodwin (2011-13)

Winner of the Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints, Goodwin was a calming presence in what served as the best offensive line in the NFL during a three-year playoff race.

Support for: Daniel Kilgore (2011-17)

Right guard

Alex Boone (2010-15)

He enjoyed playing the role of an intimidator, and brought a certain appearance of stability to a position that has made many headlines in the last decade, including Chilo Rachal, Adam Snyder, Jordan Devey, Andrew Tiller, Joshua Garnett, Brandon Fusco and Mike Person.

Support for: Mike Person (2018-19)

Right tap

Anthony Davis (2010-16)

Selected in the first round of 2010 (No. 11 in general), his career flourished from the beginning before falling into a surprise retreat in 2015 and a brief return in 2016.

Support for: Mike McGlinchey (2018-19)

Defensive purposes

Aldon Smith (2011-14), Nick Bosa (2019)

(Dan Honda / Bay Area News Group)

Smith, the first-round draft pick, ran to the back fields for 14 catches in 2011 (team record for a rookie) and 19 1/2 in his 2012 bis. Off-field battles with alcohol and multiple arrests They condemned their career, which ended in 2015 with the Raiders.

Too soon to put Bosa in a team of the entire decade? This year's No. 2 general draft selection has been sensationally out of bounds, after a low season hampered by hamstring and ankle injuries.

Support for: Ray McDonald (2007-14), Arik Armstead (2015-19)

Defensive tackles

Justin Smith (2008-14), DeForest Buckner (2016-19)

Smith was the most powerful defensive lineman of the 49ers, earning All-Pro honors as a defensive tackle and defensive end in 2011 and & # 39; 12. He and Aldon Smith demonstrated a dynamic combination.

Buckner has been a professional model since his rookie year 2016. He made his way to his Pro Bowl debut last season with a total of 12 catches. Only one game has been lost (foot injury, 2016).

Backups: Isaac Sopoaga (2005-12), Earl Mitchell (2017-18)

Middle linebackers

Patrick Willis (2007-14), NaVorro Bowman (2010-17)

(Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

An eight-year career was long enough to establish Willis as one of the strongest and most athletic supporters in the NFL. He arrived at the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons and earned six All-Pro nominations. He was only 29 years old when he played his last hit, abruptly retiring in March 2015 due to foot problems.

Bowman not only shared a stage with Willis, but he became possibly the best NFL defender in 2013 before suffering a knee injury that changed his career in the defeat of the NFC Championship in Seattle. He made four times the first All-Pro team, including 2015 when he led the NFL in tackles on his return.

Support for: Fred Warner (2018-19), Michael Wilhoite (2012-16)

External supporter

Ahmad Brooks (2010-16)

His 51.5 captures rank third in the history of the 49ers behind Bryant Young (89.5) and Charles Haley (66.5). Who can forget his strip bag about Drew Brees in 2013 that controversially triggered a hard call and brought the Saints back?

Support for: Parys Haralson (2006-12)

Corners

Carlos Rogers (2011-13), Richard Sherman (2018-19)

Rogers' six interceptions in 2011 catapulted him to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, plus the one-year trial earned him a contract extension through his three-year playoff career.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)

Sherman's number six pick in the first game this season was his first interception as 49er, and signaled his return to total health after fighting in 2018 for Achilles and heel problems. He has been an open leader since he defected from the Seahawks.

Support for: Tarell Brown (2007-13), K’Waun Williams (2017-19)

Free security

Dashon Goldson (2007-12)

The safety of street vendors and blunt hits came with six interceptions in 2011, then attracted the franchise tag in the Super Bowl season before charging in free agency.

Support for: Eric Reid (2013-17)

Strong security

Donte Whitner (2011-13)

His fumble force punch near the 49ers goal line set the tone in the 2011 49ers playoff thriller against the Saints. He had five interceptions and five loose balls forced on a three-year trip.

Support for: Antoine Bethea (2014-16)

Long snapper

Brian Jennings (2000-12)

He never missed a game in his 13-year career and was a proud ambassador in the trade of long games.

Support for: Kyle Nelson (2014-19)

Player

Andy Lee (2004-14)

The most competent bettor in the history of the 49ers achieved 941 clearance (net average of 39.5 yards) and ranks among the top five of all time in the NFL in clearance and clearance yards.

Support for: Bradley Pinion (2015-18)

Kicker

Phil Dawson (2013-16)

He holds the 49ers record with 14 field goals of at least 50 yards, and made nine attempts in the playoffs of the 2013 season, including a wild card winner in the cold Green Bay.

Support for: Robbie Gould (2017-19)

Coach

Jim Harbaugh (2011-14)

(Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Recruited at Stanford, Harbaugh pulled the 49ers out of their eight-year playoff drought and delivered three consecutive places in the NFC Championship Game, plus a trip to the Super Bowl. At the end of his fourth season, the 49ers team had enough and Harbaugh returned to his alma mater, Michigan.

Support for: Kyle Shanahan (2017-19)

Do you have your own top 10 to share, or do you want to argue for a single game that you think you should have achieved? Contact us at [email protected]