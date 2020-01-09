Two supermoons and Halloween blue moon will be seen this year

Loading...

Moon watchers will receive a treat this year as 13 full moons will occur, including a rare blue moon on Halloween.

Now it’s cool. And scary.

A blue moon is the second full moon in a month and in October, the full moons will appear on October 1 and 31.

On February 19, the almost full moon rises over Lake Michigan near the Summerfest grounds (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Since an average lunar cycle lasts about 29 and a half days, two moons in the same month do not occur very often – usually every two to three years – hence the expression “once in a blue moon “. The additional moon in a month was called the blue moon for many years, the first recorded use of the term in English dating back to 1528.

The lunar cycle is also the reason why there are never two moons in February, even in a leap year like this year.

The last blue moon occurred in 2018, an unusual year for full moons, as there were blue moons in January and March. This year also saw 13 full moons as there were none in February.

A full moon on Halloween occurs about once every 19 years. The last Halloween with a full moon was in 2001. And for the nerd wondering – this century will have six full Halloween moons, the next after this year occurring in 2039.

Cue the wolf howl.

An almost full waning gibbous moon of 97.3% is observed over Bayside, WI, Monday, October 14, 2019. – Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (Photo: Mike De Sisti)

This year, we will also have two supermoons when the moon is full as it sways closest to Earth. Since the moon’s orbit is an oval, the celestial neighbor of the Earth is sometimes far away, with the most distant point called apogee, and sometimes close, called perigee.

The full moons on March 9 and April 7 will take place during the perigee of the moon. While it’s usually hard to tell the difference for people who just turn their heads to look at the sky, super-moons can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter.

Friday evening is the first full moon of 2020, known as the wolf moon. It becomes full at 1:21 p.m. but will look full for a few nights.

It is called the wolf moon because wolves generally howl more during the breeding season in January and February. The full moon in January is also known as the ice moon, snow moon and moon after Christmas.

People in most of southern Wisconsin are unlikely to see the full moon, as snow and a winter mix is ​​expected to fall on Friday and Saturday.

This month’s full moon will also be special elsewhere on the globe as it coincides with a penumbral lunar eclipse, when the moon enters the Earth’s outer shadow but misses its darker inner shadow. The moon will appear darker, but the changes are subtle.

Here’s a disappointment – the wolf moon eclipse will be visible in Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa but not in Wisconsin.

