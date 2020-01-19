Two straight shutouts push P.A.'s Vance higher in record books in Canada West | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“It feels good, it’s just better that I gave my team these two wins this weekend. I think we really needed them.”

Vance will now set its sights on the very first Canada West record of 31, set in 2017 by Alberta’s Lindsey Post.

With another year to qualify for Vance, she said Post’s record is something she has tucked away in her mind.

“I try not to think about it. I just take it game-by-game, especially this weekend, I have two and of course I don’t expect that, but it’s always a goal. “

The two shutouts from Vance this weekend came with a combined 40 rescues in the regulations, along with four stops in Friday’s shootout.

During that Friday game, Vance made a huge pack stack to keep the Huskies alive during the second extension. She said it was something she didn’t actively work on, but instincts played a role.

“I (don’t know where) that came from. I never do such a thing in practice, so they were pretty excited. It was just a spur of the moment, it was (was) pretty cool.”

For the Huskies, the team now travels to Vancouver for a weekend against Thunderbirds from the University of British Columbia (UBC). UBC is in seventh place in the Canada West rankings at 7-10-1-4, while the Huskies are now 11-6-2-3, good for third place in the rankings.

Vance said at this point that it is all about getting a goodbye for the club in the first round. The Huskies are only four points behind Calgary and they hope to catch them before the end of the season.

“That is our focus now. We want to finish first or second so that we can achieve that.”

– With files from 650 CKOM’s Chris Vandenbreekel