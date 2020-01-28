Beloved basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday. Two days earlier, Army Spc. Antonio I. Moore was killed in a vehicle rollover while performing clearance work in Syria.

Which deserves more of your grief and sorrow? According to Maj. Gen. John R. Evans, commander of the U.S. Army Cadet Command, you only have enough energy for one.

On Monday, Evans triggered a social media response by stating that “many people mourn a basketball player this morning” – a clear reference to Bryant, whose death caused thousands to rally

improvised commemorations on Sunday – “I think I’ll use my energy to remember SPC Moore and his family.”

The conclusion: somehow, people can only complain of tragic death, and you would

rather choose a service member than “a basketball player” – have not sat well with many veterans on Twitter.

“We are already struggling with a civil-military divide that directly affects your recruiting ability for this generation,” Army vet Fred Wellman wrote on Twitter. “If you don’t understand that people have to express grief every time they die, you have no place to lead my children.”

“Grief is not comparable and every loss is significant”

wrote Navy Veterinarian Joe Plenzler. “Why reduce one to increase another? It seems terribly petty to me and inconsistent with the values ​​of the army.”

Evans recognized the shitty storm he was triggering and tried to better explain his comments in two follow-up tweets and in response to a request from Task & Purpose.

“The United States Army Cadet Command sends consolation and condolences to all grieving families,” Evans told Task & Purpose. “As we mourn the loss of a basketball legend and a soldier who has made the greatest sacrifice in the service of this great nation. We believe that the life of everyone is worthwhile and that every loss is tragic. The families of the Nine have been shown no respect . ” that were lost. “

“Everyone’s life has value,” he added. “Since we are more connected to celebrities, we tend to forget others who are just as important.”

To be honest, Evans, it is certainly true that the death of U.S. service members abroad does not often receive the national recognition they deserve, through standard records in publications such as Task & Purpose and more detailed reporting in local ones Newspapers. Indeed, after 18 years of war, the American public has somewhat ignored the ongoing U.S. military campaign in Afghanistan. It is frustrating and this frustration is understandable.

At the same time, the rejection of the death of a popular icon like Kobe Bryant like Evans not only reduces grief and grief to a zero-sum game, but also implies that Bryant’s death is inherently less important than that of a worship member and hence spending on scarce “energy” not worth it – a message that only helps to maintain the civil-military divide in which servants, veterans and civilians should work together to dismantle.

Know this: you can mourn both Antonio Moore and Kobe Bryant without ignoring both. Otherwise, telegraphs imply not only a lack of empathy, but also a lack of civic imagination.

Evans, in his primary role as administrator of the next generation of army leaders, should know this better than anyone else.

This post has been updated with comments from Maj. Gen. John R. Evans