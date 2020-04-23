Two South Dakota race tracks continue to keeping races this weekend, but with out spectators

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KTIV) — Two South Dakota race tracks even now strategy to hold races this weekend, but devoid of spectators.

Before this 7 days KTIV documented Park Jefferson International Speedway and Raceway Park planned to host races April 25 and April 26 respectively.

But after conversations with the South Dakota governor’s business and condition well being departments, the race tracks have made modifications to the occasion

In an formal assertion introduced Thursday, Park Jefferson Intercontinental Speedway stated Saturday’s “Open up Wheel Nationals” will just take place without having spectators. The races will be aired dwell on Pace Change Television set.

In a Fb article, Raceway Park said they will however keep Sunday’s races, but without spectators, in the grandstands, as prepared. Those people races will be aired on Advantage Racing Television set.

The two race tracks are presenting refunds for these who have now purchased tickets.

Jefferson Speedway reported it will be sending an e mail notice to consumers stating how tickets will be refunded back to the card utilised for the acquire. Raceway Park said they’re going to be publishing extra data on refunds at a later on day on their Facebook web page.