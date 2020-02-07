Two software bugs almost lost the Starliner to Boeing in the December test

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Boeing and SpaceX are working on manned launches for their new spacecraft this year, but there have been setbacks for both companies. While SpaceX appears to have overcome its problems from last year, Boeing is still dealing with the failed test flight from December. NASA and Boeing have jointly submitted an update for investigation, which lists three errors in the test flight of the CST-100 Starliner. Two of the problems are so serious that they would have caused the capsule to be lost without the ground crew intervening.

In December, Boeing was supposed to show everyone that the Starliner could take off and navigate autonomously to the International Space Station (ISS). However, indefinite software errors caused the Starliner to get into the wrong orbit and miss its ISS rendezvous. At the time, Boeing claimed that the incident was linked to the mission timer, which was supposed to control orbital burning. However, the whole story is a little more nuanced.

The Mission Timer (MET) was one of the three issues mentioned in the report. The spaceship believed it was in a later part of the mission, firing the engines and wasting fuel. We now also know that ground control had to intervene and prevent the CST-100 from continuing to burn fuel this way. The team had no choice but to redirect the spaceship to put it in a stable orbit.

There was a separate problem with the disposal sequence of the Starliner Service Module (SM). This is to trigger the automatic release of the SM before re-entry, but the system has not properly registered with the flight controller. The team on the ground had to step in and change propulsion to save the spaceship (again).

The final issue is still under investigation, so we cannot say how serious it is or how it contributed to the December failure. NASA reports that the Starliner had intermittent communication problems that impaired the ground control’s ability to control the spacecraft. We should have more information about it in the future.

The update appears to be surprisingly open to a publicly available blog post. According to NASA, Boeing’s quality controls should have identified the software anomalies in several places, and the problems with this mission suggest a fundamental disruption to Boeing processes. It is unclear how NASA will progress, but Boeing will likely not let people fly into space until the company can satisfactorily explain and resolve the issues.

