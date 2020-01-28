Two satellites could collide with the United States on Wednesday, scientists say

On Wednesday, two satellites in space will pass close to each other directly over Pittsburgh, according to a company that tracks space debris. 1983 and an American experimental payload launched in 1967. According to LeoLabs Inc., the objects will exceed 900 kilometers above Pittsburgh at around 11:39 pm UTC Wednesday, or 6:39 pm local time in Pittsburgh. The metrics show a predicted missed distance of between 15 and 30 meters, reported LeoLabs Inc. A tweet called the figures “particularly alarming” given the size of the disabled space telescope. “The combined size of the two objects increases the calculated probability of a collision, which remains close to 1 in 100,” said a tweet from LeoLabs Inc. A visualization of the event based on recent data is available here. “Events like this highlight the need for responsible and timely desorbitation of satellites for the sustainability of space. We will continue to monitor this event over the next few days and provide updates based on availability “, tweeted LeoLabs Inc.

On Wednesday, two satellites in space will pass close to each other directly over Pittsburgh, according to a company that tracks space debris.

LeoLabs Inc. tweeted Monday that it was monitoring a “close-up event” involving a decommissioned space telescope which was launched in 1983 and an American experimental payload launched in 1967.

According to LeoLabs Inc., the objects will intersect 900 kilometers above Pittsburgh at around 11:39 p.m. UTC Wednesday or 6:39 p.m. Pittsburgh local time.

The metrics show a predicted missed distance between 15 and 30 meters, reported LeoLabs Inc ..

A tweet called the figures “particularly alarming” given the size of the disabled space telescope.

“The combined size of the two objects increases the calculated probability of a collision, which remains close to 1 in 100,” said a tweet from LeoLabs Inc ..

A visualization of the event based on recent data is available here.

“Events like this highlight the need for responsible and timely desorbitation of satellites for the sustainability of space. We will continue to monitor this event over the next few days and provide updates based on availability “, tweeted LeoLabs Inc.

1 / We are following a close-up event involving IRAS (13777), the disused space telescope launched in 1983, and GGSE-4 (2828), an American experimental payload launched in 1967.

(IRAS image credit: NASA) pic.twitter.com/13RtuaOAHb

– LeoLabs, Inc. (@LeoLabs_Space) January 27, 2020

3 / These figures are particularly alarming given the size of the IRAS at 3.6 mx 3.24 mx 2.05 m. The combined size of the two objects increases the calculated probability of a collision, which remains close to 1 in 100.

– LeoLabs, Inc. (@LeoLabs_Space) January 27, 2020

.