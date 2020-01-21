Two Russians who pretended to be plumbers allegedly tried to spy on Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Swiss officials have frustrated an obvious spying operation by Russians who pretended to be plumbers in Davos, the location of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. A newspaper reported on Tuesday, but the police did not confirm any important details of the account.

The Tages-Anzeiger-Zeitung report says that the two Russians were controlled by the Swiss police in August last year in the ski area where the WEF meeting of the global economic and political elite takes place this week. The couple presented diplomatic passports and left the country, the newspaper said.

The police of the canton of Graubünden in eastern Switzerland said that two men with a Russian diplomatic passport were routinely subjected to an identity check in Davos in August 2019, but no connection was made between their visit and the WEF.

“It is true that we checked two Russian citizens in Davos and identified themselves with diplomatic passports, but we could find no reason to hold them down. They were allowed to go,” said a spokeswoman for the cantonal police men as plumbers.

A spokesman for the Russian embassy in Bern rejected the report and said that two Russian diplomats accredited outside of Switzerland had been checked and could go their way.

“Diplomatic passports are issued to senior officials, not workers,” he said. “I think that was probably a stupid joke.”

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow, said she was not aware of the incident.

Investment fund manager Bill Browder, who led a campaign to uncover corruption and punishment of Russian officials, blamed for the death of his lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who died in a Moscow prison in 2009 after complaining of ill-treatment The alleged incident showed this the reach of the Russian state.

“The Russians are actively targeting all of their enemies in all countries. They have enormous resources and Davos is an important place. It is the only place where I can personally challenge Russian officials for the murder of Sergei Magnitsky,” said Browder Reuters Today in Davos on Tuesday.

Russian prosecutors suspect Browder of ordering a series of murders, including Magnitsky, which the financier dismissed as ridiculous.

