Two promising coronavirus drugs have failed in clinical trials – BGR

Two studies focusing on the most promising coronavirus drugs have reported bad news about COVID-19 treatments.

A New York observational hydroxychloroquine study has revealed that the drug failed to show any promise on COVID-19 patients experiencing severe symptoms.

In addition, a randomized randomized clinical trial in China revealed that patients with severe coronavirus cases had no effect.

Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.

Four months after the emergence of the coronavirus novel, the world is still trapped indoors as it appears to reduce the spread of the virus and prevent medical systems from collapsing. We don’t yet have a drug drug that works against COVID-19 or the vaccine, but that’s just what we started. The vaccine will be ready for mass injection in 12 to 18 months. Before that happens, let us know if any of the promising COVID-19 treatments you’ve heard on TV actually work. These two promising drugs have already yielded new results, but neither have shown any promise. The good news is that they are not certain and further research is needed on both hydroxychloroquine and rimedesivir.

Hydroxychloroquine

Hydroxychloroquine is a controversial anti-malarial drug that President Trump enthusiastically praised on TV even though there is not enough evidence to claim such praise. The administration has purchased 29 million doses. Recent studies in France and Brazil have revealed that hydroxychloroquine is not effective against the novel coronavirus and that some patients may exhibit severe cardiovascular events due to the disease. Now, a new study by the New York State Department of Health contains more bad news about hydroxychloroquine.

600 patients from 22 New York City hospitals were included in the study, CNN reports, and research revealed that the drug had no desired effect. “We do not find a statistically significant difference between patients who drank and those who did not,” said David Holtgrave, dean of the University of Albany School of Public Health, which has not yet been peer-reviewed or published.

Of the 600 patients, 300 took a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, 200 took one of two drugs, and 100 did not take any. Doctors are more likely to prescribe cribe shavings for patients who are very sick, including those with diabetes and coronary artery disease or who have difficulty breathing upon admission.

Because these patients were in a bad condition, they had high mortality rates and heart problems. Once researchers have made a statistical adjustment, they find no significant difference in death or complication rates between patients who have taken the drug and those who do not, CNN says.

Of note, this is not a study respecting the double-blind randomization rule. This is the gold standard in medicine, and it is the most objective research. In double-blind randomized trials, patients are given randomized placebo and placebo pills, regardless of their medical condition. More importantly, doctors who treat patients do not know who took the shadi, in this case, hydroxychloroquine.

Nevertheless, the observational study in New York is still relevant to the anecdotal evidence it provides. Treating severe cases with hydroxychloroquine does not always work. The study does not describe what can happen to people who experience mild COVID-19 cases and are treated with hydroxychloroquine.

Image source: Filippo Venezia / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Remdecivir

The World Health Organization (WHO) has published and deleted the first results of the Remedicivir trial respecting the gold standard described above. “The authors provided the draft document to the WHO and inadvertently posted it on the website and it was removed as soon as the mistake was noticed. The manuscript is under peer review, and we are waiting for the final version before WHO comments, ”a spokesman told The Guardian.

A drug developed by Gilead for Ebola has been seen as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Recently, a non-published Remedicivir study in Chicago said mild cases could recover faster after remdecivir treatment.

A new study published by the WHO comes from China and looks at chronic COVID-19 cases. A total of 237 patients with severe symptoms were included in the study, including 158 people randomly assigned to Remedicavir and 79 who received the placebo pill. There was no difference between the two groups when it came to recovery time. 14% died on Remdecivir compared to 13% who took placebo.

In addition, side effects have been observed, which prompted the researchers to stop early. “Remdecivir was discontinued in 18 (11.6%) patients due to adverse effects compared to 4 (5.1%) of the control group,” the report said.

Like hydroxychloroquine, it is one of the remedicivir studies out there and needs further research. A Chicago study suggests that work stress may work on people who exhibit mild symptoms. Further studies provide additional insight into both targeted therapies. It is worth exploring any drug that does not include Trump’s suggestions to light the human body or flood the blood vessels with dangerous chemicals.

Image source: STEPHANIE LECOCQ / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he was sharing his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Whenever they don’t write about gadgets, they fail miserably, yet they try hard. But that’s not a bad thing.

. (Tagto translate) Coronavirus (T) Covid-19 (T) Hydroxychloroquine (T) Remedesivir