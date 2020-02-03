Two prisoners in Utah say officials are preventing their Muslim prayers

UTAH STATE PRISON – Two prisoners in Utah practicing Islam say that state correction officials illegally keep them from weekly municipal prayers.

Christopher Tolton and Davey Joe Williams have filed a federal lawsuit to exercise their religion freely and to participate in jumah, a mandatory Friday afternoon prayer.

“A person who misses jumah, even for a valid reason, cannot make up for it,” wrote Tyler Hawkins, a lawyer for the two men. “Claimants sincerely believe that they must participate regularly to be eligible to reach heaven.”

Tolton [44] and Williams [42] are faithful, dedicated practitioners of Islam, whose prayer is one of the pillars and the most important of all Islamic duties according to the lawsuit.

Hawkins said it is crucial to practice their religion in accordance with its prison mandates.

“Forbidding Muslim prisoners to come together for prayer and allowing members of other religions to come together regularly for religious services is inherently discriminating against Muslim prisoners,” he said.

Tolton is serving a life sentence for the murder of a 21-year-old man in 1997 during a drug purchase. Williams served time to be an accessory to the murder before being released on probation. He is now in jail for serious abuse in a 2011 case involving his girlfriend.

Both men are locked up in the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison

The correction department does not comment on ongoing lawsuits, said Kaitlin Felsted, prison spokeswoman.

“However, our staff works hard to enable the religious practice of all prisoners while at the same time maintaining the safety and security of the department’s corrective facilities,” she said.

Prison officials have regularly refused the two men Friday prayers for several years, the trial says.

Members of other religious groups may, according to the lawsuit, pray weekly or more often or attend other services and gather for purposes such as attending classes by other prisoners. But, Hawkins said, Muslims are being denied that right.

Tolton and Williams used the prison sentence process to apply for regular jumah, but have been denied, the trial says. The lawsuit alleges that the prison violates the law on religious land use and institutionalized persons.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction ordering the prison to allow the two men to come together for prayer and religious study.

In May 1997, Tolton and Williams got into the back seat of a car with Arthur Sanchez, 21, and Carlos Chavez, who was then 15. Prosecutors said the group was originally planning a drug deal. Instead, Tolton shot Sanchez and killed the face from the blank range.

Williams was released on probation after serving less than 11 years for his kidnapping and theft convictions. An indictment of a second-degree crime was rejected as part of a plea.

During his conditional release in 2011, Williams threatened his girlfriend and her sister with a knife and a gun in an apartment in West Valley. He pleaded guilty to two counts of severe mistreatment and possession of a dangerous weapon by a limited person. A judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison and following his earlier convictions.