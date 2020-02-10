Two police officers were shot in a Walmart in Arkansas

By Amanda Watts and Eric Levenson, CNN

(CNN) – Two Forrest City police officers were shot in a Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas, Monday morning, the Arkansas State Police said.

Officials responded to complaints that a man threatened people when the man pulled out a gun and shot both officers. This was announced by the St. Francis County sheriff, Bobby May, to CNN partner WHBQ. The station reported that the sheriff said a police officer was shot several times and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Sheriff’s Office did not respond to CNN requests. The authorities have scheduled a press conference at 2:00 p.m. ET in Forrest City.

“The prayers and thoughts of the ASP (Arkansas State Police) refer to the two Forrest City police officers who were injured in a morning shootout at the Walmart store in Forrest City,” the state police said. “The Arkansas state police have been asked to investigate the incident and will be on site all day.”

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said its agents also responded to the shootout.

Walmart’s director of national media relations, Scott Pope, said the company was working with the police on the investigation.

“Since this is an active investigation, any additional questions should be directed to the Forrest City Police Department,” he said.

Forrest City is located on I-40 between Little Rock and Memphis, Tennessee, and has approximately 14,000 residents.

This story is developing.

