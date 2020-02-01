Two people shot, pedestrian beaten

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4619493002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=milwaukee-police-department%2Canger%2Cfear%2Cdisaster-accident-and-tragedy%2Ccrime%2Coverall-very-negative%2Ccrime-prevention%2Cshootings%2Chit-and-run%2Cdrunk-driving&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal&ssts=news%2Flocal&series=" name="snow-player/4619493002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/01/30/USAT/8c7739a7-b380-41b1-aa61-11a9ae40a6b2-16X9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Within five minutes Friday night, someone shot a teenager in a house, a driver hit a pedestrian and fled the scene, and an angry driver shot a man in his car during a fight, Milwaukee police said.

All three victims suffered injuries that were not life threatening, the police said.

According to the police:

One or more people shot at 5:41 PM. in a house in the 2600 block of North 39th Street, hitting an 18-year-old man. Paramedics brought him to a hospital. The police are investigating.

Then at 5:43 PM the police responded to a hit-and-run in the 4600 block of West Burleigh Street. A 57-year-old Milwaukee man crossed the street when a car heading east hit him. He suffered head injury and paramedics brought him to a hospital.

A witness followed the car and the police found the car and the driver. They arrested a 50-year-old man awaiting charges of driving under the influence and driving under the influence.

At 5:46 pm a shooting on the road took place in the 5600 block of North Green Bay Avenue. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man drove when another driver cut him off.

The man stopped next to the other driver’s car and the two started arguing. The other driver shot the man who was hit. Paramedics brought him to a hospital.

The police were looking for the driver. He is described as a black man in a blue, four-door car.

The police asked everyone with information about the two shootings to call (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

